Before we begin, understand this: what you are about to read cannot be contained in a single article.

This is not a surface-level issue. It is layered, structural, and global in scope. Breaking it down properly requires more than one piece, so this will be the first in a series. If everything were covered at once, it would not be a Substack. It would be a book.

A massive global event is approaching, and almost no one is asking the question that should be obvious.

In 54 days, the United States will begin hosting matches for the largest World Cup ever held. 48 teams. 104 matches. Spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada over more than a month. This is not a single event. It is a continent-wide operation involving millions of people moving between three countries, multiple cities, and tightly scheduled locations.

Now, place that reality into the world we are actually living in.

We are not entering this event during a period of national stability. We are entering it with measurable internal strain already in place.

Over the past several years, the United States has recorded millions of illegal border encounters annually. In fiscal year 2023 alone, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 3.2 million encounters nationwide, including both border crossings and interior encounters. Fiscal year 2024 remained elevated, with millions more processed through an already burdened system.

At the same time, visa overstays continue to add to the population already inside the country. Department of Homeland Security reports have consistently shown that hundreds of thousands of individuals each year remain past their authorized stay. This creates a persistent gap between entry and confirmed exit.

Layer onto that a legal immigration and travel system under pressure. The State Department processes tens of millions of visas annually, and in the lead-up to global events like the World Cup, those numbers increase under accelerated timelines. More approvals, faster processing, and higher volume place additional strain on verification and follow-up systems that are already capacity-limited.

Inside the country, major urban centers, many of which will host matches, are already managing significant migrant populations, shelter limitations, and resource allocation challenges.

Cities like New York and Houston have publicly acknowledged tens of thousands of recent arrivals placed into housing, healthcare, and public service systems that were not built for sustained surge conditions. In Texas, border communities and major cities such as Houston have absorbed continuous spillover from record crossings, requiring ongoing adjustments in transportation, shelter coordination, and basic service delivery.

This is the environment the World Cup is entering.

The system is not starting from a neutral position. It has been operating under sustained pressure for years, driven by high border volumes, gaps in visa tracking, and internal resource strain. These conditions do not pause because a tournament is scheduled. They continue, and they expand with added volume.

Beyond volume, another reality needs to be addressed directly.

Major international events have historically led to increases in asylum claims. Individuals connected to teams, support networks, or surrounding operations have used global tournaments as opportunities to remain in host countries. This pattern has been documented across multiple events and regions. It is not theoretical.

Now apply that pattern to the largest World Cup ever held, across three countries, with expanded team rosters, larger staff networks, and broader international access.

The number of individuals entering under official or semi-official status will be significantly higher than in previous tournaments. The opportunity created by that scale is clear, and the infrastructure responsible for managing it is already stretched.

This brings the issue back to a structural question.

Are we increasing the number of people entering faster than we are increasing the ability to track, monitor, and confirm they leave?

If the answer is yes, then this is not a temporary surge. It becomes a long-term exposure.

Entry is only one part of the equation. Exit is the other, and it is where the system has historically struggled.

The structure of this event adds another layer. The United States, Mexico, and Canada are all hosting, and movement between these countries is built into the tournament itself. Travelers will move across borders throughout the event, creating a constant flow that must be tracked across multiple jurisdictions.

That leads to a practical question that cannot be ignored.

Can we reliably confirm that the person who entered is the same person who moved between countries, attended matches, and ultimately left?

Not as a policy statement, but as a real-time operational reality at scale.

Because once that visibility is lost, the system is no longer managing movement. It is reacting to it.

So this is where we land.

This is where the focus shifts from theory to outcome.

The scale of what is about to happen is clear. The system it is entering has known limits. What matters now is not what is intended, but what can actually be sustained.

That is what determines whether this remains an event or becomes something that extends far beyond it.

In the next part, we build on this foundation and examine what co-hosting with Canada and Mexico means in practice, how cross-border movement functions at this scale, and where visibility is most likely to break down.

Get a copy of The Architecture of Jihad and equip yourself with the truth before the enemy overtakes you.

If you value independent investigative work that refuses to bend, take action, upgrade to a paid subscription, or make a one-time contribution.