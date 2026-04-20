Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Dawn Dely's avatar
Dawn Dely
8d

Thanks for another great article! This somehow needs to get into the eyes of Kash Patel, Markwayne Mullen, and Tom Homan!

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
8d

Sadly,,,most are not concerned, and are oblivious to the actually reality of the terrorism that can happen! It is impossible for authorities in any country to facilitate enough protection and surveillance for the public and areas involved! Mexico, especially has just been involved in a wild fight between police and gangs and cartel. America and Canada both have their own issues. Canada is the home of many Muslim Brotherhood and over 700 IRGC affiliates, along with Mexican Cartel affiliates. Nothing to worry about there,,,right!?

America too has many hidden Islamic and cartel entities, some in plain site. So,,, when authorities just mumble about concerns and try to assure the public and venues , they are prepared,,you better NOT take that to the bank! The atmosphere is too hot for nothing to happen!

Thanks Anni for the article…hopefully many will pay attention!🇨🇦♥️

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