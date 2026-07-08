Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Vickie D's avatar
Vickie D
14h

I truly believe that he is possessed and not in a good way because after all he's not saved. Let's look at who is surrounding him and it will make sense. No one in their right frame of mind or spirit can carry on behaviors that are constantly unstable. I really hope that he receives salvation before it's too late. At the rate he's going, it won't end well for him or his family. God's judgment is coming.

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
14h

The first few lines make my stomach roll! What is it with Trump and this administration that they are making all these deals and lifting sanctions on terrorist muslim Islamic regimes, who kill and murder anyone who stands in their way! There is something deeper behind all this and satan is the master, they are the puppets.

Thankfully, whatever man tries to do, God is ALWAYS in control and HE alone moves the chess pieces on His board….not Trump! We may not understand it all but we know the One who does!

Thank you Anni…always a pleasure reading your work!😊

MARANATHA

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