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On Tuesday, July 7, during talks in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Trump announced that his administration will lift CAATSA sanctions against Turkey and consider restoring the country to the F-35 program.

The F-35 is America’s premier, multi-million-dollar stealth fighter jet. Being in the program allows a country to buy, fly, and help manufacture the absolute pinnacle of Western air power.

To put this into perspective, the U.S. isn’t just preparing to sell planes to Turkey. It is preparing to hand over its most advanced stealth fighter technology after a six-year ban without requiring Turkey to give up the Russian S-400 missile systems that got them kicked out in the first place.

Those CAATSA sanctions were originally imposed because Turkey knowingly bought Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, completely ignoring repeated warnings from the United States and its NATO allies.

In 2017, the U.S. Congress passed the CAATSA law, which stands for the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, to mandate penalties against any country that buys major military hardware from Russia.

That exact same year, Turkey signed a $2.5 billion agreement to acquire the Russian-made S-400. Washington spent the next two years warning Ankara that the purchase would carry serious consequences.

Turkey proceeded anyway. The first components arrived in July 2019, and within days, the United States removed Turkey from the F-35 program.

By December 2020, the Trump administration formally slapped CAATSA sanctions on Turkey’s defense procurement agency.

The issue was never simply that Turkey bought Russian weapons. The concern was far more dangerous.

The S-400 is designed to detect, track, and analyze aircraft. The Pentagon’s nightmare was that operating the S-400 right alongside the F-35 would allow Russia to collect valuable data on America’s premier stealth fighter.

Every flight, every radar return, every electronic signature could help Moscow figure out exactly how to detect and shoot down the aircraft in the future.

That was the Pentagon’s firm position in 2019. Then-Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan stated plainly that the F-35 and the S-400 “cannot coexist.” The security risk was considered too great, and Turkey was expelled.

So, before Washington wipes the slate clean and hands over the keys to America’s most advanced fighter jet, one obvious question deserves an answer:

What changed?

Turkey still possesses the S-400. This is not a minor detail; it is the entire legal and military basis for the original policy. If the S-400 posed an unacceptable security risk in 2019, and Turkey still owns that system today, then the security risk hasn’t magically vanished.

To fully understand the absurdity of the current situation, you have to look at what Turkey has actually done with the weapons. In 2020, Turkey didn’t just park the S-400s in a garage; it conducted live test firings, activating the Russian radar to track targets. Since then, Ankara has played a diplomatic shell game, claiming the system is merely sitting in “storage” at an undisclosed location.

But “storage” is a hollow geopolitical fiction.

Putting a missile system in a warehouse does not neutralize it. The S-400 remains fully operational. It can be rolled out, powered up, and deployed in a matter of hours.

The moment Turkey takes delivery of an F-35, the fundamental nightmare scenario returns: a NATO ally operating a Russian spy-magnet that can harvest the electronic signatures of America’s most prized stealth fighter.

Military experts have been clear on what a real solution looks like. To actually eliminate the threat, Turkey would have to completely destroy the system, ship it back to Russia under strict international supervision, or hand it over to the Pentagon to be dismantled for parts.

Ankara has refused to do any of that. They didn’t bend; Washington did. By lifting sanctions now, the Trump administration is effectively signaling that a “pinky promise” to keep the Russian missiles in storage is worth more than the integrity of America’s air defense secrets.

Consider what else has not changed: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s open hostility toward Western interests, his aggressive anti-Israel crusade, and his explicit obsession with rebuilding Ottoman-style dominance across the Middle East.

By moving to arm his government, the Trump administration isn’t just ignoring a Russian missile system; it is actively rewarding a leader who wants to tear down the modern regional map and replace it with a Turkish sphere of influence.

To look directly at the reality of who Washington is climbing into bed with, you only have to look at three undeniable truths:

1. The Anti-Israel Crusade

Erdoğan has completely aligned himself with America’s fiercest regional adversaries, viewing himself as the ultimate champion against the Jewish state. He has openly supported Hamas, refusing to condemn the October 7 terrorist attacks and instead praising the group as “freedom fighters.”

He has routinely used extreme, toxic rhetoric, even comparing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and calling for a unified Islamic front to halt Israel.

2. The Extortion of Europe and Neo-Ottoman Ambitions

Erdoğan does not treat Europe as an ally; he treats it as a target for blackmail. Driven by a “Neo-Ottoman” foreign policy aimed at reclaiming the geopolitical reach of the old empire, he has repeatedly weaponized human suffering, using the millions of Syrian refugees within Turkey’s borders as a political gun pointed at the head of the European Union.

Whenever Europe criticizes his authoritarian slide or his military interventions in Syria and Libya, Erdoğan threatens to “open the gates” and flood the continent with millions of migrants to extract financial and political concessions. This is state-sponsored extortion.

3. The Rejection of Western Values

For years, Western policymakers have tried to coddle Erdoğan by treating him as a “moderate Islamist” partner. Erdoğan himself completely rejects the premise.

In November 2014, when asked about the distinction between “moderate Islam” and “radical Islam,” he responded: “These descriptions are very ugly; it is offensive and an insult to our religion. There is no moderate or immoderate Islam. Islam is Islam, and that’s it.”

Erdoğan has never hidden who he is. He has consistently championed political Islam, backed regional militancy, criticized Western governments for what he describes as their hostility toward Muslim identity, and positioned himself as a direct ideological opponent to Western secular values.

So the answer is: nothing.

Now the more crucial question hanging over this deal is whether the Trump administration’s own stated principles can survive its actions.

The administration has hollowed out its own grand strategies to make this deal work, leaving behind a trail of glaring contradictions:

If “America First” is the ultimate objective , why risk exposing our crown-jewel military technology to Moscow? By allowing the F-35 and the S-400 to share airspace, we aren’t just losing a chess piece in Europe; we are giving Russia the ultimate cheat code to decode and defeat American stealth. If Moscow cracks that code, it doesn’t just endanger overseas deployments; it strips away the very invisible shield that protects the U.S. homeland and ensures American service members come back alive.

If protecting Israel is a non-negotiable priority , why provide advanced stealth fighters to an Islamist government openly hostile to the Jewish state?

If countering Russia is a strategic necessity , why reward a NATO member for buying Russian weapons, signaling to the world that defying the West carries no lasting consequences?

If strengthening NATO is the goal, why prove to the entire alliance that ignoring deep security concerns will eventually be rewarded with America’s most sensitive technology?

The administration has simply announced a massive policy reversal without explaining what objective facts have changed to justify it.

Diplomacy with difficult partners is a necessary evil of foreign policy. But smart diplomacy is one thing; pretending that structural national security threats have magically disappeared is another thing entirely.

Americans are being asked to accept a vague soundbite: “We don’t want to sanction friends.”

It is worth asking: what exactly brought that friendship?

The answer is a raw, wartime transaction. As Washington continues its military conflict against Iran, traditional European NATO allies like France and Germany have flatly refused to provide operational backing. Erdoğan, sensing an opening, stepped into the void. By offering Turkey’s geographical and logistical loyalty for U.S. regional operations, Erdoğan gave the Trump administration exactly what it wanted.

In exchange, Washington is willing to look past the Russian missiles, the threats to Europe, and the hostility toward Israel, proving that in the Trump administration’s eyes, short-term tactical help in today's conflict is worth risking the long-term safety of the American homeland and the very lives of our own service members tomorrow.

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