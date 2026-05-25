Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Vickie D's avatar
Vickie D
3h

Anni, as I was reading this article I was feeling like I was there, however I realized that I am not there. The reason why I felt this way is because I see the patterns that is happening right now in America. God help us.

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Jeanne samson's avatar
Jeanne samson
4h

Excellent article Anni, I have your book, wonderful job at giving us the history that was before us and what our future is going to face!

Lord bless you!

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