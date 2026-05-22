I have always believed I have an old soul.

Not in the trendy “I belong in another century” kind of way. Honestly, I like modern plumbing and air conditioning way too much for that.

But I have always felt drawn to history in a way that goes beyond dates and dead empires.

I do not look at history as random events scattered across time. I look at it as human behavior repeating itself through different costumes, languages, technologies, and governments.

The older I get, the more convinced I become that history does not repeat because some cliché says so. History repeats because human beings repeat.

We retry. We push boundaries and justify compromise. We drift toward comfort, power, meaning, and control, often convincing ourselves we are wiser than the generations before us, right until we repeat the same mistakes in a newer form.

And we keep doing it until we either build something beautiful or slowly destroy what no longer feels beautiful enough for us to defend.

That is why I spend so much time studying human behavior through civilizations, religious movements, reforms, collapses, wars, and ideological shifts.

Not because I am obsessed with the past, but because I am trying to recognize the right path in the present before compromise slowly convinces us we are still on it.

Last night, I found myself reading about the Brussels massacre of May 22, 1370, when Jews were accused of desecrating consecrated Communion Hosts, with claims that the wafers had miraculously bled after being stabbed.

In the deeply emotional and religious atmosphere of medieval Europe, the accusation spread rapidly and became accepted as truth. Around thirteen Jews were murdered, the rest of the Jewish community was expelled from Brussels, and the accusation itself became embedded into religious tradition for centuries.

Most people would read that and think: “Wow, medieval people were insane.”

But honestly, what shook me was not only the brutality of the event. It was how quickly human beings could surrender discernment once fear, religion, institutional authority, emotional manipulation, and moral certainty merged into a single force powerful enough to justify cruelty.

And suddenly, medieval Europe does not feel as far away as people think.

What fascinates me is not simply the event itself. It is the pattern underneath it.

The way societies become emotionally charged, narratives become sacred, questioning becomes dangerous, and fear slowly overrides discernment. Authority reinforces the panic, the public joins the ritual, and eventually human beings become statistics, enemies, obstacles, or symbols instead of souls.

Then history writes a paragraph about them and moves on.

That realization has changed the way I look at modern society.

I know some people panic when conversations move into faith, spiritual decline, or the Lord judging a nation. But I do not see His judgment the way many people do. I do not see it as horror. I see it as a warning, a reminder, and an interruption before complete collapse.

From my faith perspective, free will matters deeply. God allows human beings to choose. That means civilizations can rise toward truth or drift toward darkness. And when societies drift too far, the warning itself may actually be mercy.

That distinction matters to me.

A reminder means something is still worth saving.

And honestly, I think one of the greatest powers in human history has always been faith and religion. Sometimes for extraordinary good. Sometimes for destruction. Sometimes both at the same time.

Religion has built civilizations, preserved knowledge, inspired courage, and defended the weak. But religion has also been used as political legitimacy, emotional control, tribal identity, and institutional power.

That tension exists across history.

Which brings me to something I have quietly wrestled with while watching modern Western institutions, especially parts of the Vatican and broader religious leadership.

Sometimes I wonder if many societies that once fought hard battles for reform, truth, and moral clarity have become so afraid of conflict that they no longer recognize dangerous compromise when it arrives dressed as compassion.

That is not me declaring doom. It is simply me observing patterns.

Patterns of accommodation, moral confusion, and institutions slowly prioritizing optics over clarity. Patterns of societies becoming uncomfortable with discernment because discernment now feels “divisive.”

And maybe I notice these things because of my own life experience.

When you have lived through instability, propaganda, ideological control, or fear, you stop viewing civilization as permanent. You realize how fragile societies really are. You notice warning signs earlier. You understand that collapse rarely arrives screaming. Usually, it arrives softly, through normalization.

One compromise at a time.

One excuse at a time.

One redefinition at a time.

History matters because I believe the past constantly whispers warnings to the future, while most people convince themselves that the darkness of history was something unique to another time, another people, and another century.

Of course, this is just my personal reflection and humble opinion as I try to make sense of the world around me, not a declaration or a teaching piece.

I could be wrong about many things. But I do not believe history becomes dangerous when we study it too deeply. I think it becomes dangerous when we stop recognizing ourselves in it. And I cannot shake the feeling that history warns us long before it repeats itself.

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