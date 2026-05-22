Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2h

Absolutely the best overview of the who, what and where of it all.

Well done !!!

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Christine Van Boening's avatar
Christine Van Boening
2h

My world history class in college is where I first heard “the more things change, the more things remain the same”. I think your perception is spot on.

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