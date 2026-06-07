Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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SandraW's avatar
SandraW
8h

Well said Aynaz!

May God save us from our foreign and domestic enemies, in Jesus’ Name, Amen!🙏🏼 ✝️🇺🇸

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Dawn Dely's avatar
Dawn Dely
8h

Great article! You should lead the DHS!

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