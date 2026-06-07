As much as I am a soccer fan and have not missed a single World Cup since I was 9 years old, today is not about the games or the teams.

This one is about national security, border management, diplomacy, and what happens when governments attempt to split the difference between two competing objectives.

Before I go any further, let me make my position clear because it has not changed since January 2026.

The United States should have chosen one of two paths.

Deny Iran's participation in matches played on American soil and allow Mexico to host those games instead. While such a decision would undoubtedly have created controversy with FIFA, the recent war between the United States and Iran created extraordinary geopolitical circumstances, and FIFA would ultimately have been forced to address the reality on the ground.

Or, if the decision was made to allow Iran to participate, the entire delegation should have been based in the United States under a controlled, closely monitored arrangement.

What I opposed then, and what I still oppose now, is the halfway solution. Because halfway solutions often create the very problems they were supposed to solve.

According to publicly available reports, the Iranian national football team will arrive in Tijuana, Mexico, today and establish its World Cup headquarters at the Centro Xoloitzcuintle and Estadio Caliente complex, home of Club Tijuana, a team in Mexico’s first division. The team is expected to train there throughout the tournament while utilizing the private accommodations and housing facilities integrated directly into the sports complex.

On the surface, that may sound like a routine World Cup logistics story. It is not.

For months, questions surrounded how the United States would handle Iran’s participation in a tournament being hosted largely on American soil. Reports indicate that Iranian players and essential team personnel will be permitted to enter the United States for matches, while some Iranian federation officials and support personnel have reportedly faced visa denials or delays.

At the same time, Iran's World Cup base camp appears to have been relocated from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, only a short distance from the American border.

The result is a compromise that may have created a larger operational challenge than the one Washington was attempting to solve.

This is not a criticism of Iranian athletes, American officials, or Mexican officials. It is a concern that the current arrangement may increase operational complexity rather than reduce security risks.

What makes this arrangement particularly interesting is that Iran is not operating out of a random hotel near the border. The team will be housed, trained, and headquartered inside a professional football complex specifically designed to support elite athletes throughout an extended competition.

In other words, Iran has effectively established a functioning World Cup base camp. The only difference is that the base camp is located in Mexico, while several of the team’s most important matches will be played inside the United States. That distinction may seem minor on paper, but from a security and logistical perspective, it changes everything.

The apparent logic behind the decision is easy to understand. American officials appear to have sought a middle ground that would allow athletes to compete while limiting access for certain individuals associated with the Islamic Republic’s sporting bureaucracy. At face value, that sounds reasonable.

Unfortunately, reasonable and effective are not always the same thing.

If the United States had decided to deny participation entirely, the policy would have been clear. The diplomatic consequences would have been substantial, but the operational reality would have been straightforward. There would have been no ambiguity regarding visas, travel, logistics, or security responsibilities.

Likewise, if the entire Iranian delegation had been allowed to establish a controlled base inside the United States, American authorities would have maintained continuous visibility over the team’s movements, security arrangements, accommodations, transportation, and interactions throughout the tournament. Whether one agrees with that approach or not, it would have provided a single, stable operating environment.

Instead, the current arrangement appears to have created something in between.

The apparent goal was to avoid giving the Iranian team a permanent footprint inside the United States. Instead, authorities may now find themselves overseeing repeated movements between Mexico and the United States throughout the tournament.

According to the current schedule, the team is expected to fly from Tijuana to Los Angeles on June 15 and again on June 21, arriving shortly before each match and departing again shortly afterward. The team is also scheduled to travel to Seattle, Washington, on June 26 for its final group-stage match. While the flights themselves may be relatively short, the operation surrounding them is considerably more complex.

Every trip requires transportation, airport security, border procedures, coordination between multiple jurisdictions, stadium security planning, and post-match departures. What could have been a team operating from a fixed location in Tucson, Arizona, has instead become a recurring cross-border operation compressed into a handful of high-pressure travel windows.

That raises an obvious question. If the objective was greater control, why relocate the team’s headquarters from Tucson to Tijuana in the first place, and create a situation that requires more movement, more coordination, and more potential points of failure?

The question becomes even more relevant when one considers that the team's headquarters is located in Tijuana. Tijuana is not simply another city on the map. It has spent years ranking among Mexico’s most violent cities and remains one of the country’s most significant cartel strongholds.

The significance of this decision becomes clearer when viewed against the broader scale of the tournament. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that it processed and approved more than 5 million ESTA applications between October 2025 and April 2026 as part of World Cup preparations, while the State Department projects between 5 and 7 million international visitors will travel to the United States during the tournament.

American authorities are already preparing for one of the largest international travel operations in the nation’s history. Airports, transportation networks, security personnel, local law enforcement, federal agencies, and tournament organizers will be managing an extraordinary volume of people moving through the system.

Into that environment, officials have now added a highly visible delegation operating under a unique travel arrangement. The Iranian team travels from Tijuana to Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, and to Seattle, WA, on June 26. Those dates, routes, and movements are not difficult to anticipate. In fact, they are being publicly discussed due to the visa controversy and the team's relocation of its base camp from Tucson to Tijuana. And unlike millions of ordinary visitors, the movements of the Iranian delegation are far easier for bad actors to identify and monitor in advance.

Whether the threat comes from politically motivated individuals, criminal organizations, regime-linked actors, or anyone simply seeking to create a high-profile international incident, predictability creates opportunity. The more public the schedule becomes, the more attention those movements attract.

The current arrangement creates another challenge that receives far less attention than travel logistics: medical operations.

Reports indicate that some medical trainers and support personnel were unable to travel with the team after failing visa vetting, leaving a smaller group of approved staff responsible for duties that would normally be distributed among a larger team. As a result, much of the Iranian delegation’s rehabilitation, post-match treatment, physical therapy, and detailed medical evaluations are expected to take place back at the team’s headquarters in Tijuana rather than at its match locations inside the United States.

Under normal circumstances, that may not present a significant problem. Professional sports teams regularly manage treatment plans across multiple facilities. The concern arises when one considers that this arrangement already depends upon repeated international travel, compressed schedules, and a reduced support structure.

Professional sports are unpredictable. Injuries happen. A player could require emergency treatment, specialized surgery, extended hospitalization, or immediate rehabilitation while inside the United States.

Most likely, such situations would be handled professionally and without controversy. But international incidents rarely begin as international incidents.

If a serious injury were to occur and Iranian officials later alleged inadequate treatment, delayed care, discrimination, or unequal access, what begins as a medical matter could quickly become a diplomatic dispute. Even if such claims lacked merit, the controversy itself could create pressure on tournament organizers, local authorities, FIFA, and the federal government.

Then there is the issue that nobody seems willing to discuss: Asylum.

Most Americans hear the word and think of immigration policy. The reality is far more complicated when it involves a national team from a hostile government competing on American soil.

We do not need to speculate about what happens when Iranian athletes seek asylum abroad. We already watched it unfold during the recent case involving members of Iran’s women’s volleyball team in Australia. What began as a sporting event quickly evolved into a diplomatic and political dispute involving asylum claims, pressure campaigns, public accusations, negotiations, and international headlines.

The difference is that Iran was not at war with Australia.

If a similar situation were to occur during the World Cup, the United States could find itself in a far more difficult position.

Under a normal arrangement, federation officials, delegates, coaches, and support personnel would all be operating from the same location and under the same authority structure. Instead, this compromise has created a situation where key Iranian officials may be sitting in Mexico while a player or staff member seeks asylum inside the United States.

At that point, the issue immediately becomes America’s problem.

The United States would be responsible for the asylum claim, security concerns, media attention, legal proceedings, and international fallout. Iranian officials would not even be present to manage the situation directly. Instead, the case could quickly evolve into another political bargaining chip between Washington and Tehran.

And unlike Australia, any such dispute would unfold in the shadow of a recent war between the United States and Iran.

What happens if asylum is granted?

What happens if Tehran demands the individual’s return?

What happens if family members inside Iran become part of the story?

What happens if the regime attempts to use the case as leverage in future negotiations?

The same concern applies to accusations of discrimination or unequal treatment. If Iranian officials argue that selective visa decisions disrupted team preparation, affected player welfare, or created conditions different from those faced by other national teams, FIFA and international sporting bodies could find themselves drawn into a controversy that has little to do with the sport itself.

Whether those claims succeed would almost be beside the point. The controversy alone would create diplomatic and political costs. This is why I keep returning to the same conclusion. This should have been a deny-all or allow-under-control decision.

Not because either option would have been perfect, but because both options would have produced clarity: A deny-all policy would have accepted the diplomatic consequences in exchange for operational simplicity. An allow-under-control policy would have accepted the political criticism in exchange for continuous oversight and a more manageable security environment.

Instead, Washington appears to have chosen a halfway solution that may carry many of the disadvantages of both approaches while capturing fewer of the benefits.

And that lesson extends far beyond the World Cup.

Governments often assume compromise automatically reduces risk. Sometimes it does. But sometimes, compromise simply relocates risk into places that are harder to predict and more difficult to manage.

A difficult decision made clearly is often easier to execute than a symbolic compromise designed to avoid making it in the first place. National security is rarely strengthened by ambiguity. Operational control is rarely improved through unnecessary complexity. Public policy should always be judged by how it functions in the real world rather than how it sounds in a press release.

Perhaps none of these scenarios ever materialize. That is not really the point.

Somewhere along the way, Americans became conditioned to accept compromises, press releases, and official explanations without asking the next question. We are told a decision reduces risk, and we stop there. We are told a problem has been solved, and we rarely stop to examine what new problems may have been created in the process.

The habit of questioning, tracking consequences, and recognizing patterns beyond the immediate headline is one of the reasons America became successful in the first place.

This article is not a prediction. It is an exercise in asking the questions that should have been asked before the decision was made.

Does relocating the team to Tijuana while requiring travel into the United States actually reduce risk?

Does it simplify security?

Does it increase oversight?

Or does it merely move the problem somewhere else while creating a new set of complications that did not previously exist?

Those are the questions that matter. Not because something will necessarily go wrong, but because serious decisions deserve more scrutiny than a press release and a talking point.

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