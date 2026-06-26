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The sun rose over the Indian Ocean on the morning of June 26, 2015, casting its first light across the Horn of Africa. In the semi-arid landscape of southern Somalia, the pre-dawn darkness still held. Further west, the Mediterranean coast of Tunisia prepared for another summer day of tourists and beachgoers. In the Persian Gulf, the minarets of Kuwait City stood silhouetted against the brightening sky. Across Europe, the industrial towns of France’s Rhône-Alpes region stirred to life. Along the Turkish-Syrian border, the contested cities of northern Syria remained tense in the fourth year of civil war.

It was Friday, the Islamic day of communal prayer. It was also the tenth day of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. For most of the world’s Muslims, the day would pass in worship, reflection, and the breaking of the fast at sunset.

For intelligence agencies monitoring jihadist communications, however, the month had taken on a darker significance. Just days earlier, on June 23, ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani had issued a recorded message calling for attacks during Ramadan, describing the month as a time when “the smell of paradise” drew near for those who fought.

The day would unfold across three continents. By the time the sun set on June 26, 2015, hundreds would be dead or wounded in five separate attacks spanning more than 4,000 miles.