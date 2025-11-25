Thirteen-Year-Olds for Sale: Iran’s Child Bride Industry Went Online.
Inside Iran’s state-blessed app that lists 13-year-old girls for marriage
I have written about jihad. I have written about Sharia. I have written about terror, doctrine, lies, and political infiltration. But nothing, absolutely nothing, hits harder for me than this: the Islamic Republic of Iran has launched a state-blessed matchmaking platform that advertises thirteen-year-old girls for marriage.
According to the Islamic Repub…