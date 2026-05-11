30 days out from one of the biggest sporting events in American history, and here is what we are arguing about: whether ICE agents will be standing around stadiums.

May 7, 2026. Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, personally assures Miami’s World Cup host committee that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not be present at stadiums this summer.

Rewind three months to February 2026. Todd Lyons, acting director of ICE, sits before a congressional committee and says the exact opposite. “ICE, specifically Homeland Security Investigations, is a key part of the overall security apparatus for the World Cup. We are dedicated to securing that operation, and we are dedicated to the security of all of our participants as well as visitors.” Translation: operations are not going to be paused.

So which is it? Will they or will they not?

The answer does not matter, but the contradiction does. It is another sign of the indecisive political theater that serves as a perfect distraction from the main issue.

While politicians contradict each other in public and the media run breathless coverage of whether agents in uniform will be visible near concession stands, the actual vulnerabilities are being ignored entirely. We are watching a magic trick: look at the stadium and the optics. Do not look at the visa process, do not ask about the numbers or the loopholes.

79 of the 104 World Cup matches will be played in the United States across 11 stadiums, 11 cities, and 9 states, with millions of visitors expected.

And as of today, right now, 30 days before kickoff, there is no public record of how many visas have been issued. No transparency on exceptions being granted and no clarity on who is actually being vetted, how, or under what criteria.

The public has been given no clear visibility into how many people are being approved, under what exceptions, or through what level of scrutiny.

But we know exactly where the debate is focused: ICE at stadiums, visible enforcement, and the theater of security. The kind of argument that fills cable news segments and makes people feel like someone is paying attention.

Meanwhile, the actual vulnerabilities remain largely unaddressed.

This is not about the capability of ICE agents. They are professionals doing their jobs under impossible circumstances, caught between contradictory political promises and operational realities.

This is about politicians creating a public spectacle while the State Department refuses to provide basic transparency on visa issuance and vetting protocols. This is misdirection at the policy level, and if we do not start asking the right questions about visa waiver programs, dual-passport loopholes, and the complete absence of tracking and transparency, we are going to be dealing with the consequences long after the final whistle blows.

The infiltration will not announce itself. It never does.

I went looking for the numbers, for how many visas the State Department has issued specifically for World Cup attendees, for the breakdown by country of origin, for the exceptions granted under special circumstances, for the criteria being used to vet applicants from high-risk regions, for anything that would indicate someone is tracking who is being allowed into the country for this event. There is virtually nothing available to the public.

Regardless of whether this is an oversight or a policy, the absence of data is a choice that makes accountability impossible. You cannot audit what you cannot see. You cannot question what is not disclosed. You cannot identify patterns, flag anomalies, or catch mistakes when the entire process operates in a black box that the public is not allowed to open.

We are told to trust the system, that protocols are in place, that professionals are handling it, and that security is being taken seriously. But trust has not been earned. The same institutions asking for blind confidence are the ones that have repeatedly failed to provide transparency, accountability, and results. When millions of people are about to enter the country through expedited systems designed for convenience rather than scrutiny, blind trust is negligence.

The FIFA PASS program, introduced by the State Department to address appointment backlogs, allows ticket holders to schedule B1/B2 visa interviews faster than the general public. That sounds helpful and efficient, but it doesn't seem like additional vetting.

FIFA PASS does not change eligibility requirements. It does not exempt applicants from travel bans or processing suspensions. It does not add layers of security or create new checkpoints for high-risk applicants. It is a scheduling tool, nothing more. It gets people to the front of the line, but it does not change what happens once they get there.

The lack of transparency extends to exceptions as well. We know that certain countries are subject to travel restrictions, partial bans, or heightened scrutiny under current immigration policy, and that exceptions can be granted on a case-by-case basis. What we do not know is how many exceptions have been granted, under what circumstances, or to whom.

Take Iran as an example. The Iranian national team qualified for the 2026 World Cup, which means an exception has been carved out to allow them to enter the United States despite existing travel restrictions. That much is obvious.

What is not obvious, and what the State Department refuses to clarify, is how far that exception extends. Does it apply only to the 23 players on the official roster, or does it include coaching staff, medical personnel, team administrators, family members, and Iranian nationals traveling as supporters?

We do not know how many people qualify for this exception, what documentation they are required to provide, or whether any additional vetting occurs before they are cleared to enter. The State Department will not say. This is the perfect illustration of how a narrow, defensible exception can quietly expand into a loophole wide enough to drive a convoy through.

This matters because exceptions are where the system breaks. Blanket policies are easy to enforce and easy to track. Exceptions are discretionary, subjective, and vulnerable to pressure, error, and abuse.

And then there is the visa waiver program, which allows travelers from certain countries to enter the United States for up to 90 days without a visa. They apply online through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, answer a few questions, pay a fee, and if approved, they are cleared to enter. No interview, in-person vetting, deep dive into their background, or travel history. Just an algorithm and a green light.

This is where dual citizenship becomes a problem. A Syrian national with a British passport does not need a visa to attend the World Cup. They apply through ESTA as British citizens, and unless the system flags anything in their background, they are approved automatically.

The same applies to nationals of other high-risk countries who hold passports from visa waiver nations. They bypass the traditional visa interview process entirely, and because there is no public record of ESTA approvals tied to dual citizenship or country of birth, we have no way of knowing how many people are entering through this back door.

The State Department has not addressed this. They have not clarified whether dual citizens from restricted countries are subject to additional scrutiny under ESTA. They have not disclosed how many ESTA applications World Cup attendees have submitted, how many have been approved, or whether any have been flagged for secondary review.

And then there is the bond requirement, the one that gets mentioned in press briefings as if it means something. $15,000 is the amount being floated as a potential security deposit for visa applicants from certain countries, a financial guarantee intended to ensure they leave when their visas expire.

On paper, it creates the appearance of deterrence. In practice, it raises serious questions about whether policymakers understand the scale, resources, and operational capabilities of the very networks they claim to be concerned about.

$15,000 is nothing when you are talking about organizations that operate with budgets in the millions, that fund operations across continents, that move money through networks designed specifically to avoid detection.

Terrorist groups do not blink at $15,000. Criminal syndicates do not hesitate. For anyone with actual resources and actual intent, this bond is pocket change, a line item, a rounding error. It is unlikely to deter anyone with serious resources or organized backing who poses a genuine threat.

What the bond requirement ultimately creates is the appearance of action rather than measurable security. It provides officials with a visible talking point, but the number itself feels pulled out of thin air: large enough to sound serious in public, yet small enough to avoid creating a diplomatic incident. In practice, it accomplishes little beyond making people feel like something is being done.

Meanwhile, the real vulnerabilities remain almost entirely hidden from public view. Visas are being issued without transparency. Exceptions are being granted without public accounting. ESTA approvals move through systems the public cannot audit, and the bond requirement is being treated like a serious security policy when, in reality, it is little more than political theater.

This is what should concern people. Not whether ICE agents are visible near a stadium entrance. Not another podcast and social media argument about optics. We are 30 days away from one of the largest international events ever hosted on American soil, and the public has been given virtually no visibility into how many people are being approved, under what exceptions, or through what level of scrutiny.

Security failures rarely come from the threat everyone is publicly debating. They come from the systems nobody is auditing.

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