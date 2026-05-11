Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
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Great article..thanks Anni! Wish people would really pay attention to this! Looking at it from Canada, I would want to have as much security present and out in the open as possible. The more presence the less likely acts of terrorism will occur! You can never be too careful. The government is far too secretive when it comes to letting the public know what precautions are being taken and people are being let in. Make you think they really do not care as long as the money flows! Sadly,, as you said so many conflicting voices operating in the public view, it’s disturbing. No one is on the same page,,,but should we expect anything else? This seems to be the norm in politics these days. All they do is lie, confuse and abuse. And those who do not want ICE or any prominence of security forces present, will be the first to cry out when something happens!

Seems these days, as always, rely on the government for nothing. They are never there to do right or to be truthful! You would think we are too dumb to realize that by now.🤔

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