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We all know the script by now.

A jihadist terror attack happens, and politicians immediately rush to microphones to condemn the violence, while media outlets quickly report that the suspect was “radicalized.” Experts discuss the dangers of radicalization, think tanks publish reports on how to counter it, and governments fund massive programs to prevent it. Everyone uses the word. No one stops to define it.

So let’s actually entertain the language for a second. How exactly does someone become “radicalized”?