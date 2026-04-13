Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
Apr 13

Well done!👏👏👏Great article!

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Gary Steven Friedman's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman
Apr 13

Aynaz: this piece is well-crafted and should help create greater understanding of the situation. This is in some ways akin to the US Civil War "Northern Strategy" known as the ANACONDA PLAN. The squeezing that robbed the US South of financial life blood took months to years to play out. In the Straits of Hormuz, the use of "eyes in the sky", aerial enforcement, and naval vessels would provide opportunities for US CENTCOM to pressure the Iranian economy further and allow the US and its Persian Gulf allies to gradually assert controls over Iran and potentially demonstrate to China that its oil needs fulfillment from Iran is under US control.

Whether the general public has any interest or desire to be educated is unknowable. Public perception of the satellite-, aerial-, and naval-based "anaconda" stretching from the waters off the coasts of Bushehr to Bandar Abbas is a "nice to have" from the US CENTCOM perspective.

Thank you for your clarity, Gary

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