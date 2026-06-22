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In the late 16th century, Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar, the Mughal Emperor of India, decided Islam needed an upgrade.

Ruling over a massive, religiously fractured Indian subcontinent, Akbar viewed orthodox Islam not as a divine truth to submit to, but as a political obstacle to manage. Convinced he could succeed where prophets, priests, and scholars had failed, he sought a compromise.

In 1582, he crafted Din-i Ilahi (The Divine Religion), a syncretic cocktail that blended Islamic monotheism, Hindu philosophy, Zoroastrian symbolism, and a level of personal devotion that placed the emperor himself at the center of the experiment.

To Akbar, this was a progressive “upgrade” to unite his empire. To orthodox Islam, it was outright apostasy. He stopped public prayers, sidelined the Sharia, and demanded that courtiers prostrate before him. While the court ulema nodded along to protect their privileges, not everyone was impressed.

Among the most influential critics was Ahmad al-Sirhindi, a Naqshbandi Sufi scholar who viewed Akbar’s experiment not as enlightenment, but as dangerous religious corruption. Over the following decades, he used his vast Sufi network to launch a renewal campaign, calling Muslims back to Quranic orthodoxy and prophetic precedent. He demanded a strict return to traditional Sharia, the re-establishment of Islamic political dominance, and the eradication of philosophical compromises with non-Islamic beliefs.

The Mujaddidiyya branch he founded became the gold standard for tajdid: Islamic renewal through a return to source texts rather than adaptation to contemporary political fashions.

To the modern Western observer, however, both Akbar and Ahmad are often placed in the same category: “reformers.” Because both challenged the prevailing order of their time, secular academia frequently treats them as variations of the same phenomenon.

That semantic confusion is the core of the problem. By using a single, clumsy Western term to describe two fundamentally opposed ideas, the West completely misreads the mechanics of Islamic history. They cannot tell the difference between the architect who restores a masterpiece and the vandal who paints over it.

Here’s the distinction the West cannot grasp: tajdid and modern “reform” aren’t two points on a spectrum. They are opposing theological orientations.