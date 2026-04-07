When I say Christians are under attack, most people don’t take it seriously. Depending on what side they are on, they have already decided that the only groups worth defending are Jews or Muslims, as if the entire world revolves around Gaza and nothing else exists outside of it. So when Christians are targeted, it gets ignored, dismissed, or quietly pushed aside.

Not because it isn’t happening, but because it does not fit the narrative people have chosen to care about.

Today, we are going to deal with that claim directly, going over only 22 of these places, where being a Christian is not just difficult; it is dangerous, and in some of those places, it can cost you your freedom, your family, or your life.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia enforces a legal system based on a strict interpretation of Sharia. All citizens are required to be Muslim, and there is no legal recognition of conversion from Islam. Apostasy is punishable by death under the legal framework, and public practice of any religion other than Islam is prohibited.

There are no official churches for Saudi citizens, and public Christian worship is banned. Foreign workers may practice privately in limited settings, but Saudi nationals who convert must do so in complete secrecy. Discovery can lead to arrest, detention, and severe legal consequences, as well as retaliation by family members.

Christians have been detained for private worship gatherings, and religious materials such as Bibles have been confiscated. While the government has promoted modernization efforts, enforcement of religious restrictions remains in place.

Qatar

Qatar allows limited religious freedom for foreign workers, who make up a large portion of the population. Churches operate on designated land, and non-Muslims can worship within those confines. However, apostasy from Islam is illegal, and Qatari citizens are not permitted to convert.

Foreign Christians are able to attend church services, but their activities are monitored and restricted to approved locations. Qatari nationals who convert must do so in secrecy, as discovery can lead to loss of rights, legal consequences, and family retaliation.

While Qatar presents an image of religious tolerance, that tolerance applies primarily to expatriates. Native converts face a completely different reality, where leaving Islam carries legal and social consequences. Christianity exists publicly, but only within tightly controlled boundaries.

India

India’s constitution guarantees religious freedom, but several states have enacted anti-conversion laws that criminalize “forced” or “induced” conversions. These laws are often broadly defined and give authorities wide discretion to investigate and prosecute religious activity, including Christian evangelism.

Christians, especially converts from Hindu backgrounds, face increasing pressure in certain regions. Pastors and believers have been arrested under anti-conversion laws, often based on accusations that are difficult to disprove. In addition to legal pressure, mob violence and disruptions of church gatherings have been reported.

Church services have been interrupted, believers detained, and communities targeted in multiple states. While India remains a country where Christianity is legal, the enforcement of anti-conversion laws and rising social hostility in certain areas have created an environment where practicing and sharing the faith can carry real risk.

Egypt

Egypt recognizes Christianity and allows churches to operate, primarily within historic communities such as the Coptic Orthodox Church. However, Islam is the state religion, and conversion from Islam is not legally recognized. Blasphemy laws and public order provisions can be used to target individuals who express religious views outside accepted norms.

Christians can worship openly within recognized structures, but converts from Islam face significant danger. Individuals who leave Islam may be subject to surveillance, arrest, and pressure from authorities. Social enforcement is also strong, with families and local communities often reacting harshly to conversion.

There have been cases of individuals detained or charged for religious expression, as well as periodic mob attacks on Christian communities. Churches have faced restrictions and security threats, particularly in rural areas. Egypt presents a dual reality; Christianity is visible and historic, but it cannot grow without consequences.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan operates under strict enforcement of Islamic law. There is no legal recognition of Christianity for Afghan citizens. Conversion from Islam is treated as apostasy, which under Sharia carries the death penalty. There are no legal churches for Afghan nationals, and any expression of Christianity by a Muslim-born individual is considered a criminal act.

Since the Taliban regained control in 2021, Christians have been forced completely underground. The Taliban has publicly stated that there are no Christians in the country, which reflects policy, not reality. Converts face immediate risk of execution if discovered, not only by authorities but by their own families and communities. Surveillance, informant networks, and social enforcement make secrecy a matter of survival.

Leaders of underground house churches have reported that believers live in constant fear of exposure, with many fleeing the country or going into hiding. Reports from international religious freedom organizations confirm that known converts have been detained, disappeared, or killed. In Afghanistan, Christianity is not simply restricted; it is treated as something to be erased.

Pakistan

Pakistan enforces strict blasphemy laws under its penal code, including Sections 295 and 298, which criminalize insults against Islam, the Prophet Muhammad, and Islamic texts. These laws carry severe penalties, including life imprisonment and death sentences. Conversion from Islam is not formally codified as apostasy law, but in practice, it is treated as blasphemy and can trigger legal and extrajudicial consequences.

Christians, who are already a minority, face systemic discrimination, but converts from Islam face significantly greater danger. Accusations of blasphemy often lead to mob violence before any legal process takes place. Families and communities frequently turn against converts, and law enforcement has a documented pattern of either participating in or failing to stop attacks.

Cases involving false or disputed blasphemy accusations have led to lynchings, church burnings, and long-term imprisonment. Christian girls have been abducted, forcibly converted, and married to Muslim men, with courts often validating the marriages. Even online interaction with Christians can be dangerous for minors, as social and legal pressures create an environment where exploring Christianity can lead to serious consequences.

Somalia

Somalia’s provisional constitution declares Islam as the state religion and prohibits the propagation of any religion other than Islam. Apostasy is widely considered punishable by death under prevailing interpretations of Sharia, particularly in regions controlled by Islamist groups such as al-Shabaab.

Christians operate entirely underground. In areas influenced or controlled by al-Shabaab, conversion from Islam is treated as a capital offense. Even outside those areas, community enforcement is severe, and families often act as the first line of punishment against converts.

Al-Shabaab has explicitly targeted individuals suspected of converting to Christianity, carrying out executions, and public intimidation campaigns. Aid organizations have also been threatened for alleged Christian influence. The number of Christians in Somalia is extremely small, not because belief does not exist, but because survival requires complete secrecy.

Algeria

Algeria declares Islam as the state religion and regulates all non-Muslim worship under strict legal controls. Ordinance 06-03 governs religious practice and prohibits proselytizing Muslims. Conversion from Islam is not explicitly labeled as apostasy in statute, but laws against “shaking the faith of a Muslim” and unauthorized worship are used to criminalize Christian activity, especially among converts.

Churches have been shut down by authorities for operating without proper authorization, even when approval is nearly impossible to obtain. Converts from Islam face pressure from both the state and their communities. Surveillance, legal harassment, and social isolation are common, particularly for those who openly identify as Christian.

Multiple Protestant churches have been closed in recent years, and pastors have faced charges related to unauthorized religious activity. Christians have reported interrogations, restrictions on gatherings, and limitations on access to religious materials. The legal environment does not formally ban Christianity, but it restricts its growth and visibility, especially among former Muslims.

Libya

Libya lacks a stable, unified legal system, but Islamic law heavily influences legislation across regions. Conversion from Islam is widely treated as apostasy, and there are no legal protections for converts. Laws criminalizing proselytizing and insulting Islam are enforced by both state and non-state actors.

The absence of centralized authority allows militias and Islamist groups to enforce Islamic law. Christians, especially converts, face detention, abuse, and threats from armed groups. Foreign Christians have also been targeted, but Libyan converts are at greater risk due to family and tribal structures.

There have been documented cases of Christians being detained and mistreated by militias, as well as high-profile executions by Islamist groups. Converts are often forced into secrecy or flee the country. In Libya, the danger comes not only from law but from the lack of law, where armed groups act without accountability.

Syria

Syria’s constitution provides for limited religious freedom, and historic Christian communities are legally recognized. However, conversion from Islam is not legally protected, and in areas influenced by Islamist groups, it is treated as apostasy. The civil war fractured legal authority, allowing different factions to impose their own religious rules.

In government-controlled areas, Christians who belong to historic denominations can worship with restrictions, but converts from Islam face surveillance and risk. In regions previously or currently controlled by Islamist groups, conversion has been treated as a capital offense. Churches have been destroyed, and entire Christian communities have been displaced.

During the rise of the Islamic State, Christians were forced to convert, flee, or face execution. Although ISIS has lost territorial control, similar threats remain in fragmented regions. Converts continue to operate in secrecy, and the long-term impact of the war has reduced the Christian population significantly.

Yemen

Yemen’s legal system is heavily based on Islamic law, and apostasy is considered a capital offense. There is no legal protection for conversion from Islam, and blasphemy laws further restrict religious expression. Ongoing conflict has weakened central authority, but not the enforcement of religious norms.

Christians face danger from multiple directions, including Houthi-controlled areas, Islamist groups, and local communities. Converts from Islam are at particular risk, facing threats of imprisonment, torture, or execution. Humanitarian aid distribution has also been reported as discriminatory in some cases.

Christians have been detained and mistreated, and there are reports of targeted violence against converts. With no stable legal protection and ongoing conflict, believers are forced into complete secrecy. The risk is consistent across different regions of the country.

Maldives

The Maldives constitution requires all citizens to be Muslim. Conversion from Islam is illegal, and loss of citizenship can result from renouncing Islam. Apostasy is legally punishable, and while it has not been widely carried out in modern times, the death penalty for apostasy exists in the legal framework.

Public expression of any religion other than Islam is prohibited for citizens. Religious materials such as Bibles are restricted, and foreign Christians must practice privately. For Maldivian citizens, any indication of conversion can lead to arrest, detention, and loss of basic rights.

Individuals accused of atheism or conversion have been detained and subjected to rehabilitation programs designed to return them to Islam. Reports indicate that even private expressions of doubt or alternative belief can trigger investigation. Christianity cannot exist openly among citizens, making it one of the most tightly controlled religious environments in the world.

Mauritania

Mauritania enforces laws based on Islamic principles, including criminal penalties for apostasy and blasphemy. Apostasy is punishable by death under the legal code, though enforcement has varied. The legal system does not recognize the right of Muslims to convert to another religion.

Social and legal pressures combine to suppress any form of conversion. Even when death sentences are not carried out, individuals accused of apostasy can face long-term imprisonment, public condemnation, and forced recantation. Community enforcement is strong, and families often play a direct role in reporting converts.

Cases of individuals charged with apostasy have drawn international attention, particularly when courts issue severe sentences later reduced under pressure. There are no churches for native Mauritanians, and Christian practice is effectively limited to foreigners. The law remains clear even when enforcement fluctuates.

Morocco

Morocco allows limited religious freedom for recognized minorities but criminalizes proselytizing Muslims. Laws prohibit efforts to convert Muslims, and individuals accused of doing so can face fines and imprisonment. Conversion itself is not always directly prosecuted, but it is heavily restricted in practice.

Foreign Christians are generally able to worship, but Moroccan converts must do so in secrecy. Authorities monitor religious activity and have been known to question or detain individuals suspected of evangelism. Social pressure, including family rejection and community backlash, plays a significant role.

Christian converts have reported harassment, surveillance, and difficulty accessing religious communities. Some have been fired or socially isolated. While Morocco presents itself as religiously tolerant, that tolerance does not extend equally to those who leave Islam.

Malaysia

Malaysia operates a dual legal system, combining civil law with Sharia law for Muslims. Ethnic Malays are legally defined as Muslim, and conversion from Islam is subject to Sharia court jurisdiction. In many states, leaving Islam requires court approval, which is rarely granted.

Individuals attempting to convert face legal battles, detention, and mandatory counseling aimed at returning them to Islam. Religious authorities actively monitor and enforce compliance. Social consequences, including family pressure and loss of identity status, are also significant.

High-profile legal cases have shown that individuals seeking to change their religion can be trapped in the court system for years. Some have been detained in rehabilitation centers. Christianity is permitted for non-Muslims, but for Muslims, leaving Islam is treated as a legal and social violation.

Kenya (Regional Focus)

Kenya’s constitution guarantees religious freedom, but this protection is uneven in regions with strong Islamist influence, particularly in the northeast. There is no national apostasy law, but non-state actors enforce their own rules in certain areas.

In regions near the Somali border, Islamist groups such as al-Shabaab have targeted Christians and those suspected of converting from Islam. Violence is often selective, targeting individuals based on religious identity. Converts within Muslim communities face threats from both militants and local networks.

There have been multiple attacks in which Christians were identified and killed separately from others. Converts have been forced into hiding or relocation for safety. While Kenya as a whole is majority Christian, regional realities create environments where conversion from Islam carries a serious risk.

Iran

Iran recognizes a limited number of Christian minorities, primarily ethnic Armenian and Assyrian communities, but strictly prohibits conversion from Islam. Apostasy is not always explicitly codified in statute, but it is enforced through judicial interpretation of Sharia. Evangelism, Persian-language Bible distribution, and house church activity are treated as national security threats.

Christians who are not part of the recognized ethnic groups face surveillance, arrest, and imprisonment. House churches are routinely raided, and leaders are often charged with crimes such as “acting against national security.” Converts are pressured to renounce their faith, and many are forced into exile after release.

Numerous Iranian Christian converts and pastors have received multi-year prison sentences. Reports from human rights organizations document raids, confiscation of religious materials, and ongoing harassment. While historic churches exist, they operate under tight control, and they are not allowed to accept Muslim converts, effectively isolating Christianity from the broader population.

Eritrea

Eritrea recognizes only a limited number of religious groups, including the Eritrean Orthodox Church, Roman Catholic Church, and Evangelical Lutheran Church. All other Christian denominations are considered illegal. The government requires religious groups to register, but approval is effectively denied to most evangelical and independent churches. Unregistered religious activity is treated as a criminal offense.

Christians outside the recognized denominations are routinely arrested for gathering in homes or practicing their faith. Detentions are often indefinite, without formal charges or trial. Converts and members of unregistered churches are particularly targeted, and the government maintains strict control over religious expression.

Thousands of Christians have been detained over the years, many held in harsh conditions, including shipping containers and remote prison facilities. Reports from human rights organizations document long-term imprisonment without due process.

Sudan

Sudan’s legal system has long been shaped by Islamic law, including provisions that criminalized apostasy and restricted conversion from Islam. Although the government announced reforms in 2020, removing the formal death penalty for apostasy, the legal environment remains unstable, and protections for converts are inconsistent and weak. Blasphemy laws and public order laws have historically been used to target religious minorities, including Christians.

The situation for Christians has worsened significantly due to ongoing conflict and the collapse of central authority. Churches have been targeted, occupied, or destroyed, and Christian communities have faced displacement, violence, and harassment. Converts from Islam face the highest risk, often targeted not only by armed groups but also by their own communities.

Since the outbreak of war in 2023 between rival military factions, Sudan has seen widespread civilian casualties, including attacks impacting Christian populations. Churches have been damaged or seized, and humanitarian conditions have deteriorated severely. In areas with little to no rule of law, Christians are left without protection, making Sudan one of the most dangerous and unstable environments for practicing the faith today.

Nigeria

Nigeria’s constitution guarantees religious freedom, but that protection is uneven across the country. In northern states, Sharia law is implemented alongside civil law, and while it formally applies to Muslims, its presence shapes the broader environment. The legal system does not protect converts in practice, especially in regions where religious identity is tightly enforced.

Nigeria has become one of the deadliest places in the world for Christians, not primarily because of national law, but because of sustained violence by Islamist groups and militias. Groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have carried out attacks targeting churches, villages, and individuals identified as Christian. In central regions, Fulani militant groups have also been linked to repeated attacks on predominantly Christian communities.

Mass killings, kidnappings, and church bombings have been repeatedly documented over the past decade. Entire villages have been destroyed, clergy have been abducted or killed, and worshippers have been targeted during services. The scale and frequency of these attacks have led international observers to identify Nigeria as one of the most violent environments for Christians globally.

North Korea

North Korea operates under a totalitarian system where the state ideology replaces all religious beliefs. The regime classifies Christianity as a hostile foreign influence, and there is no legal protection for religious practice. Any form of religious activity outside state-controlled structures is considered a political crime.

Christians must practice in complete secrecy, often within family units, because discovery leads to severe punishment. The state maintains extensive surveillance networks, and even possession of a Bible can result in arrest. Punishment is not limited to the individual; entire families can be sent to labor camps under the system of collective responsibility.

Defectors and human rights organizations have consistently reported imprisonment, forced labor, torture, and execution of individuals accused of practicing Christianity. There are reports of underground believers being executed or disappearing into prison camps. In North Korea, Christianity is not just restricted; it is treated as a direct threat to the state.

China

China’s constitution nominally allows religious freedom, but all religious activity must be registered and controlled by the state. Christianity is permitted only through government-approved churches, and independent or “house church” activity is considered illegal. The state enforces strict regulations on religious leadership, teaching, and organization.

Unregistered churches are subject to raids, closures, and surveillance. Pastors and leaders who refuse to comply with state control have been detained or imprisoned. The government has implemented increasing digital surveillance, using technology to monitor religious gatherings and track individuals.

There have been widespread reports of churches being demolished, crosses removed, and congregations dispersed. Christian leaders have received prison sentences for organizing unauthorized religious activity. In some regions, authorities have restricted access to Bibles and required churches to align teachings with state ideology. Christianity exists in China, but only within boundaries set and enforced by the government.

Now step back and look at the full picture.

Christians are not exempt from persecution, whether through law, through society, or through violence.

Across multiple countries, across different systems, across different cultures, the pattern is clear. Christianity is restricted, punished, or forced underground in ways most people in the West will never experience.

And if you were paying attention, another pattern should stand out just as clearly.

A significant number of these countries operate under Islamic legal frameworks or social systems shaped by it. That is not a talking point. That is a documented reality reflected in laws on apostasy, blasphemy, and conversion, and in how those laws are enforced by both governments and communities.

That does not mean persecution only exists there. We just walked through countries like North Korea and China, where the state itself replaces religion and crushes it. But the concentration matters. The pattern matters. And ignoring it does not make it disappear.

What it should do is force honesty.

Because while believers in these countries risk prison, violence, and death for their faith, we live in a place where we are free to speak, free to gather, and free to believe.

And yet many stay silent.

So let their reality do more than inform you. Let it challenge you.

Pray for our brothers and sisters in Christ who are living this every day.

And then ask yourself what you are doing with the freedom they do not have.

Because faith that survives under pressure should not be an exception. It should be an inspiration.

Get a copy of The Architecture of Jihad and equip yourself with the truth before the enemy overtakes you.

If you value independent investigative work that refuses to bend, take action, upgrade to a paid subscription, or make a one-time contribution.