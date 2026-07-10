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Luanda, Angola — July 10, 1976

The sun had not yet cleared the horizon when they brought the four men out.

Early morning in Luanda carries a particular quality of light, soft, almost gentle, the kind that makes you forget for a moment that you’re standing in a country torn apart by war. The air was still. No wind. Just the sound of boots on concrete and the mechanical precision of soldiers taking their positions.

Four condemned prisoners. Four wooden posts. A firing squad assembled with the efficiency of men who had done this before.

Costas Georgiou stood first, the Greek-Cypriot who called himself “Colonel Tony Callan.” Next was Andrew Gordon McKenzie, British. Then John Derek Barker, also British.

And finally, Daniel Francis Gearhart, American, 34 years old, and reportedly in Angola for less than a week before his capture.

They were bound, blindfolded, and the rifles were raised.

There is no dignity in execution, but there can be restraint in how we remember it. These men did not die as heroes or villains. They died as what the world would call them for decades afterward: mercenaries, soldiers of fortune, hired guns, or disposable men.

The rifles fired. The bodies fell. The world moved on.

To understand why four men died in front of a firing squad in Luanda, you have to understand what Angola had become by the summer of 1976.