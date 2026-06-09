Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman
12h

Thank you Aynaz: From my understanding, the US Department of Treasury is already looking into this gentleman. Perhaps his financial endoscopy will reveal the financial connections to Muslim Brotherhood affiliates operating within the US and Qatar for public consumption. Your shining the light on these instances and sharing awareness with the US Department of Justice is just right. I encourage all of your readers to report such awarenesses to the DOJ regularly. There are 330 million Americans, most of whom have no tolerance for Islamist aspirations. Gratefully, Gary

Reply
Share
V Resort Living's avatar
V Resort Living
5h

We welcome honest questions and fact-based discussion about V Resort Living. However, readers should recognize the difference between evidence and speculation.

The article spends considerable time examining the personal background, education, faith, and professional journey of our founder. Yet after thousands of words, it presents no evidence that V Resort Living is a "Muslim-only" community, no evidence of discriminatory housing practices, no evidence of political objectives, and no evidence of any violation of local, state, or federal law.

The central implication of the article is that because an entrepreneur has a particular faith background, the residential community he helped develop must therefore have a hidden religious or political agenda. That is an assumption, not a fact.

V Resort Living is a residential and resort-style development focused on revitalizing an existing property, creating housing opportunities, enhancing recreational amenities, attracting investment, generating local economic activity, and serving residents and visitors from all backgrounds.

The project is open to people of all faiths, cultures, ethnicities, and nationalities. Ownership and residency are not determined by religion.

America has always benefited from entrepreneurs of different backgrounds who build businesses, create jobs, invest in communities, and contribute to economic growth. People should be judged by their actions, the quality of their work, and the value they create—not by their religion, ethnicity, country of birth, or personal beliefs.

We encourage everyone to evaluate V Resort Living based on verifiable facts, public information, and firsthand experience rather than assumptions or guilt-by-association narratives.

Our focus remains unchanged: building a thriving community, creating opportunity, and being a positive long-term contributor to Sheridan, LaSalle County, and the broader region.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Aynaz Anni Cyrus and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aynaz Anni Cyrus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture