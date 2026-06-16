Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Tracy Sanders's avatar
Tracy Sanders
4h

I like to see the differentiation between the Persians and the muslims with their caliphate. I encounter quite a lot of propaganda that conflates the two. That propaganda has the muslims taking credit for the innovations of the Persians.

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dave's avatar
dave
4h

You are awesome

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