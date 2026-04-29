Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
14h

So very true! We see the pattern throughout history don’t we. As you pointed out, most are slow learners and some, never learn at all. Satan counts on that!

Thanks Anni! Always a pleasure to read your articles and I personally have learned immensely from your knowledge.

You are indeed a jewel in this world. God did have a great plan for a little girl from Persia♥️🙌🙏🏻

Reply
Share
Vickie D's avatar
Vickie D
14h

Thank you Anni! This article is close to my heart. I was born in the year after this tragic event in history and my family and many others had suffered through. You are absolutely right with everything in this article. You are so precious ❤️

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aynaz Anni Cyrus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture