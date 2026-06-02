The sun rose slowly over Antioch.

Its first light touched the stone towers before it reached the men below. The walls stood immense against the morning sky; ancient, scarred, and seemingly unbreakable.

The city's massive walls climbed the mountainsides and wrapped around Antioch like the ribs of a giant. Hundreds of towers watched over the valleys.

Outside those walls, thousands of exhausted Crusaders stirred from another miserable night. Some had not eaten properly in months. Many were sick. Many were dying. The siege had dragged on far longer than expected. Horses had been eaten. Leather had been boiled for food. Disease moved through the camps as reliably as the cold night air.

Rumors spread faster than supplies. Some whispered that reinforcements would never arrive. Others wondered whether God had abandoned them. Many simply wanted to survive.

The Crusade that had begun with such certainty now sat beneath the walls of Antioch, looking very much like a failure. The city still stood. The defenders still held. The future was unclear.

As dawn widened across the valley, men sharpened blades, mended armor, prayed, argued, and waited. Nobody knew that the city would soon change hands. Nobody knew that historians would still discuss this place nearly a thousand years later.

At that moment, there was only uncertainty, exhaustion, fear, and the reality of another morning.

June 2, 1098 - Antioch.