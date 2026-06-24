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The Hill Country of Judea

Zechariah held his newborn son for the first time.

His name would be John.

And he was a promise.

“But the angel said to him: “Do not be afraid, Zechariah; your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you are to call him John. He will be a joy and delight to you, and many will rejoice because of his birth, for he will be great in the sight of the Lord. He is never to take wine or other fermented drink, and he will be filled with the Holy Spirit even before he is born. 16 He will bring back many of the people of Israel to the Lord their God. And he will go on before the Lord, in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the parents to their children and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous—to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.” —Luke 1:13-17

John was not what people expected from a prophet.

He wore clothes made of camel’s hair and ate locusts and wild honey. He lived in the wilderness of Judea, bordering the centers of religious power in Jerusalem.

But when he began preaching, people came. They came because his message was both ancient and urgent: “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” They came from Jerusalem, all Judea, and the whole region around the Jordan River.

But long before John stood in the Jordan calling sinners to repentance, the river had already carved itself into the memory of a people.

When Joshua led the Israelites to the edge of the Promised Land, the Jordan stood between them and everything God had promised. The river was in flood stage. The waters were high and dangerous. But when the priests carrying the Ark of the Covenant stepped into the current, the waters stopped flowing. They piled up in a heap upstream, and the people crossed on dry ground.

It was not the first miracle at a body of water; Moses had parted the Red Sea a generation earlier. But this crossing was different. The Red Sea marked an escape from slavery. The Jordan marked the entrance into the covenant.

Centuries later, the prophets Elijah and Elisha stood at the same river. Elijah struck the water with his cloak, and it divided. The two men crossed on dry ground. When they reached the other side, a chariot of fire appeared, and Elijah was taken up to heaven in a whirlwind. Elisha picked up the cloak that had fallen from his master, returned to the Jordan, and struck the water again. It parted. The mantle had passed.

By the time John the Baptist began his ministry, the river carried centuries of meaning in its current.

Baptizing people in the Jordan was symbolic. It meant transition, transformation, the crossing from one kind of life into another. It meant washing away the old self and emerging clean. It meant standing in the current of God’s ancient promises and letting them flow over you.

The Jordan became, in John’s ministry, the geography of repentance.

Then came the moment that would forever bind his name to its waters.

“Then Jesus came from Galilee to the Jordan to be baptized by John.” But John tried to deter him, saying, “I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?” Jesus replied, “Let it be so now; it is proper for us to do this to fulfill all righteousness.” Then John consented. As soon as Jesus was baptized, he went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.” —Matthew 3:13-17

For Christians, every baptism afterward would echo that moment, and every person entering the water would be entering the same story.

June 2026 — The Jordan River

The heat over the Jordan Valley is thick and heavy, and it smells faintly of sulfur and dried mud.

At Qasr el Yahud, the water does not rush; it sluggishly cuts through the landscape like a ribbon of pea-green silk.

On the Judean side of the river, an American tourist steps down a flight of wooden stairs, the white cotton of her baptismal gown billowing slightly in the dead air. She closes her eyes, takes a breath, and steps waist-deep into the murky current.

When she opens her eyes, she is staring directly into the barrel of an assault rifle.

Just fifteen feet away, on the Transjordan side, a Jordanian soldier stands under a canvas canopy, his boots dusty, his weapon slung low but ready. Behind the woman on the Judean deck, an Israeli soldier adjusts his sunglasses, his hand resting casually on his hip near his holster.

Above them both, rows of chain-link fences topped with coiled razor wire snake through the reeds, marking the invisible, lethal line where one nation ends and another begins.

Yes, the baptisms still happen.

Pilgrims still plunge beneath the surface, seeking the ancient promise of a new life. But they emerge choking on water thick with agricultural runoff and sewage brine.

They wash away their sins in a river that is itself dying, trapped in the crosshairs of a permanent standoff.

June 10, 1964 — The Headwaters of the Jordan

The roar of heavy machinery echoes off the rocky slopes of the Golan Heights. Syrian bulldozers bite deep into the earth, carving out a massive concrete canal.

The plan is simple but devastating: divert the Banias and Hasbani rivers, the very lifeblood that feeds the Jordan, before they can ever cross into Israel.

To the Arab coalition, it is a defensive strike against Israeli expansion. To Israel, it is a declaration of war. Water is not just a resource here; it is survival.

The screaming whine of jet engines shatters the valley’s silence. Israeli Mirage fighters streak over the ridgeline, dropping low into the canyon. Rockets ignite, cutting paths of fire through the midday sky.

Seconds later, the Syrian diversion site erupts. Black smoke, shattered concrete, and twisted metal rain down. Tank fire booms from the ridges, tearing through earth-moving equipment and the men operating them.

The “War over Water” had begun. By the time the smoke cleared three years later at the end of the Six-Day War, the Jordan River had been permanently redrawn.

Thousands of soldiers lay dead in the desert dust, and the river was no longer just a sacred narrative; it was a trophy of war, captured, partitioned, and bled dry.

Today, the Jordan River is no longer the wide, miraculous barrier Joshua crossed or the pristine current where Jesus stood. It is a choked, shallow border, wounded by decades of human hate, pride, greed, and bullets.

Heavenly Father, forgive us all as we have sinned...

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