Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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BE's avatar
BE
Apr 17

Where is the regime change?!! They are going to leave these terrorists in power, so they can continue to massacre their own people?! One of the reasons (at least I thought) that we went in was to free the people from this tyrannical regime!

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Vickie D's avatar
Vickie D
Apr 18

Same old song and dance just a different day. Thank you again for always dissecting the evil plot of what currently is going on. This administration really desperately need to read your book.

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