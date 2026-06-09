Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1311🔥 The Iran Deal Trap: Why the Regime Survived 🔥A recording from Aynaz Anni Cyrus's live videoAynaz Anni CyrusJun 09, 20261311ShareTranscriptGet a copy of The Architecture of Jihad and equip yourself with the truth before the enemy overtakes you.If you value independent investigative work that refuses to bend, take action, upgrade to a paid subscription, or make a one-time contribution.Get more from Aynaz Anni Cyrus in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAynaz Anni Cyrus Podcast#Ex-Muslim, #Activist, #Freethinker. American-Iranianmission: #stopislamization#Ex-Muslim, #Activist, #Freethinker. American-Iranian mission: #stopislamizationSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAynaz Anni CyrusRecent Episodes🔥 Anni Cyrus LIVE in Los Angeles | Freedom Center Evening Reception Speech 🔥Jun 8 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 Opening The Vault: 11 Years of Truth, One Mission 🔥Jun 3 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 The Terminal State 🔥Jun 1 • Aynaz Anni CyrusFrom the Blind Sheikh to Capitol Hill W/ Anni CyrusMay 26 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus Hitler’s War | Witold Pilecki May 23 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 Megyn Kelly’s Dangerous New Rewrite of Reality 🔥May 18 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 The Iran War Hamster Wheel 🔥May 11 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus