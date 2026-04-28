🔥 The Free World Stands United Against Jihadism 🔥

What happens when people with different backgrounds, different experiences, and even different viewpoints come together around one core truth?

That is exactly what this conversation delivered.

In this discussion, Walid Phares and Charles Jacobs joined me to take on one of the most avoided subjects of our time: jihadism, not as an isolated act, but as a global system.

This was not a surface-level conversation. It went deeper.

Dr. Phares laid out the structure clearly. Islam as a religion has multiple interpretations, but jihadism is something else. It is a political and ideological movement with a defined objective. It is organized. It is strategic. And its end goal is not hidden.

Charles brought decades of real-world experience into the conversation. This is a man who did not just study human rights abuses; he went into the middle of them. From exposing slavery in Sudan to recognizing the same patterns of violence repeating across regions, his conclusion is direct. These are not separate conflicts. They are connected.

And once you see that, you cannot unsee it.

What we are facing is not a collection of isolated problems. It is a global network. And a global network cannot be defeated by isolated responses.

That is where their work comes in.

The International Freedom Coalition is built on a simple but powerful idea. Bring together those already facing this threat worldwide and stop fighting alone. Christians in Africa. Minorities in the Middle East. Voices here in the United States. Different stories, same pattern.

For the first time, the focus is not on debating definitions. It is on confronting the system.

And that brings us to something I said during the show that matters more than ever.

We do not have time to argue over the paint color when the house is not even built.

If I think the walls should be purple and someone else disagrees, that is not the fight right now. The fight is building the house. Once the house is standing, we can argue about the color all day long.

But if we never build it, there is nothing left to argue over.

That is where we are.

This conversation was not about perfect agreement. It was about shared reality. And more importantly, shared action.

Because awareness without action changes nothing.

If this conversation spoke to you, do not stop at watching it.

Take a step.

Visit the International Freedom Coalition, learn what they are building, and see where you fit into it:

👉 internationalfreedomcoalition.org

You can stay informed. You can share their work. You can support their mission.

You can choose to be part of the conversation rather than watch it from the outside.

Because movements do not start when everyone agrees. They start when enough people decide to act.

Get a copy of The Architecture of Jihad and equip yourself with the truth before the enemy overtakes you.

Your support helps keep this mission running and growing.

Whether it is a monthly contribution or a one-time gift, every bit directly fuels the work.