Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Tracy Sanders's avatar
Tracy Sanders
3h

Phenomenal essay.

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Christine W's avatar
Christine W
2h

Oh Anni you are so right!!! Everything you wrote is how my ancestors believed we were to be here in America and besides being grateful we were to fight for what America stood for. I fear we have lost. God bless you and keep you safe and healthy and may God continue to bless America 🇺🇸

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