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On Saturday, July 11, 2026, a large crowd gathered at the intersection of 87th Street and Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview, Illinois. The occasion was the official unveiling of two new honorary street designations: “Little Palestine Way” and “Wadea Al-Fayoume Way.”

Let me be entirely clear from the outset: my heart breaks for the family of Wadea Al-Fayoume. He was a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy targeted and brutally murdered in his own home in 2023. It was an act of pure evil, a horrific hate crime, and his killer deserved the maximum punishment under the law. There is no debate there.

But the moment we pivot from a human tragedy to the political reality of that street corner, the narrative changes. Just twenty-four hours before the unveiling, the event descended into a chaotic, bureaucratic turf war.

Local organizers publicly accused a state senator of weaponizing the Illinois Department of Transportation to block the signs, allegedly because he wasn’t invited to speak. It was a stark, immediate demonstration of a simple truth: the moment public infrastructure is carved up by ethnicity, it ceases to be a neutral space. Instead, it becomes a weapon for political posturing, virtue signaling, and administrative tribalism.

The organizers of the Bridgeview dedication argued that these signs are necessary to make minority groups feel “safe, seen, and officially accepted” by local government. They frame it as a beautiful addition to the American story.

I see it completely differently. And before anyone rushes to categorize my critique, let’s discard the standard script. This is not the complaint of a native-born outsider. This applies to everyone across the board, whether we are talking about Little Italy, Chinatown, Little Palestine, or any other ethnic enclave.

To understand why my argument is a bit more uncomfortable than the norm on social media, you have to understand who I am. On platforms like X or Substack, people love to put everyone into neat little boxes. If a native-born American criticizes an ethnic street name, the modern cultural gatekeepers immediately dismiss them as intolerant or xenophobic. They pull out the standard script: “You just don’t understand the immigrant experience.”

Well, I do.

I am an Iranian-American. I have spent nearly a quarter-century, 24 years of my life, building a home, a career, and a future in this country. I live within a massive, vibrant Persian diaspora. My roots are deeply connected to my birthplace, and I celebrate those roots every single day.

In fact, if you follow me on social media, you will see me making singing and dancing videos to Iranian music, enjoying every single moment of it. I don’t hide my background; I broadcast its beauty.

If you walk into my home, you will step onto Persian rugs. You will smell the rich aroma of Persian food cooking in the kitchen. You will hear Iranian television shows playing in the background and see me brewing a fresh pot of traditional Persian tea daily. My heritage is not a forgotten memory; it is a living, breathing reality.

But there is a strict, unyielding border at my front door.

Inside my house, I am Persian. The moment I step outside onto the sidewalk, I am an American. Period.

In 24 years, I have never once demanded that my local government recognize a Persian holiday. I have never lobbied a city council to put up an Iranian street sign, nor have I expected the surrounding American culture to bend or modify itself to make me feel validated. Why? Because I didn’t move here to turn America into Iran. I moved here to be an American.

Now that we have established that, let's discuss why I look at those signs in Bridgeview with deep concern:

The debate over the signs in Bridgeview isn’t just about metal and street poles; it is a battle between two fundamentally opposing ideas of what America is supposed to be.

On one side is the concept of the Cultural Mosaic. This is the favorite philosophy of modern activists and progressive politicians. They argue that America shouldn’t be a place where people blend in. Instead, they view the country as a collection of distinct tiles, separate groups that retain their foreign identities and stamp them onto the public square. To them, renaming a massive stretch of Harlem Avenue to “Little Palestine Way” is a victory. They claim it makes a minority group feel “safe, seen, and officially accepted.”

But let’s look at the underlying psychology of that demand.

If your sense of safety or belonging in the United States is conditional on the local government modifying public property to match your birthplace, you haven’t actually integrated. You are using the host country for its benefits while withholding your full civic allegiance. Requiring a public display to feel validated isn’t a sign of successful migration; it is a sign that you are keeping one foot firmly planted outside the country you now call home.

Contrast the mosaic with the traditional American model: The Melting Pot.

The Melting Pot doesn’t mean you erase your heritage; My fluency in Farsi, the farvahar pendant I wear, the seamless integration of Persian design elements into my art, my music, and my daily tea ritual are absolute proof of that. You do not have to kill your history to be a part of this nation.

What it does mean is that we agree on a single, shared public identity. When you step into the public square, the hyphen disappears. We meet on equal terms under one shared flag, governed by one shared set of laws.

True safety for an immigrant doesn’t come from getting a city council to validate your ethnicity on a street sign. True safety comes from full assimilation into a society where the law protects you simply because you are an individual American citizen, not because you belong to a loud, politically organized tribal faction.

The “Mosaic” model doesn’t create unity; it creates parallel communities. It teaches people to view public spaces not as shared American ground but as territory to be claimed by their specific subgroup.

And that brings us to the most uncomfortable truth of all: Let’s stop hiding behind polite euphemisms like “diversity” and call this phenomenon what it actually is: a demand for territorial dominance.

When a group insists on rebranding a public neighborhood with ethnic markers, they are no longer looking for unity. They are marking a zip code. They are planting a flag to signal that one specific group holds cultural and political sway over an entire area.

This creates an environment of exclusion. It signals to neighbors who don’t share that specific background that they are outsiders in their own towns. Instead of cultivating a cohesive society, it creates geographic and cultural silos. It fosters a dangerous mindset that a person’s primary allegiance is to their birthplace rather than to the country that provides their safety, liberty, and livelihood. Holding your birthplace superior to the place you call home today is not integration; it is a refusal to become American.

But the blame does not lie solely on the factions making these demands. The real engine behind this cultural splintering is the “Apologetic American.”

We are living in an era where institutional leaders, politicians, and local board members are paralyzed by a pathological desire to appear inclusive. In their desperate effort to be “nice” or to play the part of the “good host,” they completely miss the point of how to sustain a nation.

A host opens their home to guests but does not allow them to tear down walls, repaint bedrooms, or alter the family rules. Handing over public infrastructure to groups who refuse to separate their foreign roots from their American civic identity is not kindness. It is the definition of blunt stupidity.

These apologetic leaders believe they are fostering harmony. In reality, they are handing over weapons to be used in a deeper cultural division. They are funding and validating a form of localized tribalism that slowly, deliberately disfigures the American promise. A country that apologizes for its own existence and refuses to demand assimilation will eventually cease to be a country at all.

Let’s be absolutely clear: rejecting public tribalism does not mean rejecting immigration. This country can and should remain a beacon for those escaping instability, tyranny, and persecution to build a better life. Proper, successful migration is one of the most remarkable parts of the American story.

But for migration to work, the contract has to go both ways. America offers you freedom, safety, and a blank slate. In return, you must offer America your full allegiance in the public square.

We need to speak plainly about this: if you require the names, signs, and public infrastructure of your homeland to feel safe and validated, then you are living in the wrong country. If those foreign symbols are what your identity demands to feel secure, you should move back to that homeland and find your validation there. Coming to America to enjoy its hard-won freedoms just so you can redecorate the host nation's house to look like the place you left behind is not assimilation. It is entitlement.

Keep your heritage in the sanctuary of your living room, and leave your allegiance undivided in the public square. That is how we ensure America remains a unified, strong, and welcoming home for everyone. To allow anything less is to trade a magnificent national inheritance for localized division. And as an immigrant who loves this country deeply, I refuse to watch that happen in silence.

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