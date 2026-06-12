The sun had set over Phocaea hours ago.

Darkness covered the narrow streets between whitewashed houses that climbed the hillside above the harbor. Greek families were finishing their evening meals. Parents gathered their children for evening prayers before bed. Fishermen were mending nets for the next day's work.

Then the fires started.

Irregular Muslim Turkish bands moved through the predominantly Greek Orthodox Christian quarter. They broke down doors, smashed windows, and set buildings ablaze. Families ran into the streets carrying whatever they could grab: children, blankets, a few possessions. Smoke filled the lanes. The smell of burning wood mixed with fear.

Some people made for the harbor, hoping to find boats. Others hid in cellars or fled into the surrounding hills. Mothers clutched infants. Old men stumbled over cobblestones that they had walked for decades. The sound of breaking glass and shouting echoed off the stone walls.

By morning, dozens of Greeks were dead. Within days, thousands would be gone, driven from a city their ancestors had inhabited for more than two thousand years.

This wasn’t random violence. It was organized ethnic cleansing, part of a systematic campaign by the Ottoman government to expel Greek Christians from western Anatolia. The world barely noticed. Most people still don’t know it happened.

At the time, few outside the region understood what they were witnessing. Europe was focused on diplomacy, alliances, and the growing tensions between great powers. Newspapers followed political crises and military developments. Almost no one imagined that within weeks the continent would be consumed by war.

Yet in Phocaea, the future had already arrived.

June 12, 1914 - Phocaea.

Sixteen days later, Bosnian Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip would assassinate Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo. History textbooks mark that moment as the spark that ignited Europe.

But by June 28, the world order was already smoldering.

In Phocaea, Greek Orthodox Christian families were already fleeing their homes. Refugees were already crossing the Aegean. Ethnic and religious violence was already reshaping parts of the Ottoman Empire.

Most Americans know June 28, 1914. Few know June 12.

Phocaea was not the first sign of trouble.

By 1914, the Ottoman Empire was undergoing a profound transformation. Increasingly, they were pursuing a new agenda: the creation of a Turkish Muslim national state.

In that vision, many of the empire's Christian minorities, who made up roughly 20 percent of the population, came to be viewed as obstacles rather than fellow subjects.

So, they launched an organized campaign against Greek Orthodox Christian communities in western Anatolia. It began with economic pressure. Turkish nationalist organizations called for boycotts of Greek-owned businesses.

Signs appeared in Turkish shops: “Buy from Muslims, not Greeks.” Greek merchants found their goods refused at markets. Greek fishermen were blocked from selling their catch.

The campaign escalated, invading the sanctuary of the classroom. Long-standing autonomy for Greek schools evaporated as new decrees restricted the use of the native language. Ottoman inspectors arrived to dictate lesson plans, banning Greek history textbooks and forcing teachers to speak only Turkish.

But the pressure did not stop at the schoolhouse gates; it targeted the very survival of Greek families. Greek men faced aggressive conscription and harassment, a grim precursor to the deadly wartime labor battalions that would soon follow. Financial measures targeted Greek property owners.

On June 12, 1914, this campaign of cultural erasure, economic isolation, and targeted intimidation reached its breaking point, escalating into systematic expulsion and organized violence.

While Phocaea was not the first town targeted in this broader purge, it was one of the largest and most well-documented coastal enclaves destroyed that summer. Its destruction marked a brutal peak in a wave of similar attacks that devastated ethnic Greek towns across the Aegean littoral.

One reason we know so much about what happened in Phocaea is that a French archaeologist named Félix Sartiaux happened to be there when the attack began.

Living among the town’s Greek Orthodox Christian population, he witnessed the violence firsthand and later documented what he saw. During the assault, he hoisted French flags over his excavation houses, successfully sheltering hundreds of terrified Greeks from the gunfire.

His testimony, photographs, and reports provided some of the earliest eyewitness evidence of the destruction.

Yet despite those records, Phocaea never entered public memory the way Gavrilo Princip and Archduke Franz Ferdinand did.

This is not an argument against their place in history. But history has an unlimited number of pages and still chooses only a handful of cover stories.

In June 1914, an Archduke and his assassin took the cover while Phocaea became a footnote.

A footnote that resulted in hundreds of thousands of Greek Christians killed or dead from deportation, disease, and starvation. More than 1.2 million survivors were eventually forced across the Aegean under the 1923 population exchange, capping a decade of destruction that emptied ancestral homes in what became the Republic of Turkey.

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