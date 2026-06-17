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The heat was suffocating. Dust hung in the air like a shroud over the Caliph’s palace, where an 82-year-old man sat cross-legged in his private chamber, reading the Quran he had personally compiled into a single, unified text. Outside, the city was a powder keg.

Armed delegations from Egypt, Kufa, and Basra had descended on Medina. They had come with grievances that could no longer be ignored: Caliph Uthman ibn Affan had packed the empire’s provincial governorships with his Umayyad kinsmen, enriched his relatives at the expense of the treasury, and turned the Islamic state into a family enterprise. The rebels demanded just representation. They demanded accountability.

Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet’s Son-In-Law and nephew, stepped in to broker a truce. Uthman agreed to dismiss corrupt governors, to include men from other clans in state appointments, and to restore fair governance. The deal was reasonable. The Egyptian delegation accepted the terms and began their march home.

On the road back to Egypt, the rebels intercepted a courier riding a state camel. He carried an official letter bearing the Caliph’s seal, an order to the Egyptian governor to execute the rebel leaders upon their arrival.

The truce had been treated like a hudna, the type of deceptive, tactical ceasefire usually reserved strictly for non-believers. The state had weaponized its own treaty against its own people. The compromise was a trap.

Outraged, the rebels turned their column around and rode hard through the night back to Medina. They arrived in a fury. For weeks, they surrounded the compound, cutting off food and water.

Uthman swore by Allah that he had not written the letter. Modern historians agree: his ambitious secretary, Marwan ibn al-Hakam, had forged it, hijacking the state apparatus to execute his own hawkish agenda. The rebels demanded that Marwan be handed over for justice.

Uthman refused to fight back, but he also refused to capitulate. He would not order his defenders to draw swords. He would not arm the palace guard. Yet he refused to step down from the office Allah had given him, all while sheltering his secretary within the palace walls and turning down every rebel demand

He sat fasting in the brutal heat, his principle absolute: he would not be the cause of Muslim blood spilling in the city of the Prophet, even if his inaction guaranteed it. It was stubbornness dressed as piety, or piety hardened into stubbornness; it no longer mattered which.

The siege reached its breaking point. The palace gates were set ablaze. Assassins scaled the walls from a neighboring house.

They found Uthman sitting quietly, fasting, his finger tracing verses of the Quran. His wife threw herself over his body. They severed her fingers and stabbed the Caliph to death. His blood pooled across the pages of the Quran.

The empire would never be whole again.

June 17, 656 AD — Medina

The Islamic empire suddenly faced a crisis it was never designed to handle: a regicide carried out by its own citizens, with armed rebel factions completely occupying the capital. Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet’s closest kin and the only figure with the moral weight to steady the empire, accepted the Caliphate under immense pressure to prevent an immediate civil war.