June 10, 1225 - A Mediterranean Port, Christendom

The sun had not yet climbed high above the Mediterranean when a handful of Dominican friars prepared to leave the safety of Christendom behind.

Ahead of them stretched the waters separating Christian Europe from the powerful Muslim kingdoms of North Africa. Beyond that horizon stood Morocco, a land where churches held no authority, where proclaiming the Gospel required both courage and conviction, and where the men boarding those ships could expect neither comfort nor applause for their journey.

Still, they accepted the mission.

Because they believed that Jesus Christ was Lord not only of their own lands, but of every land. They believed that the Gospel was not a treasure to be hidden behind walls, but a message meant for every nation, every people, and every soul willing to hear it.

For centuries, Christians had crossed mountains, deserts, and seas carrying that conviction.

On that day, Pope Honorius III issued the papal bull Vineae Domini custodes, approving a mission of Dominican friars to Morocco, a land ruled by the Almohad Caliphate and firmly under Islamic authority.

The significance of that decision is often overlooked.

In an age when Christian and Muslim powers frequently met on the battlefield, the Church chose a different path. Instead of sending soldiers, it sent friars. Instead of conquest, it chose witness. Instead of carrying weapons, these men carried Scripture.

The mission itself reveals what the Church believed.

The friars were not crossing the Mediterranean in search of dialogue between equals or a better understanding of another faith. They were going because they believed the Gospel was the truth, that salvation was found in Jesus Christ, and that every nation deserved the opportunity to hear that message.

There was a confidence in that mission that is difficult to understand today.

The Church that once sent missionaries into Muslim lands to reach the souls of God’s children now often sends its own faithful to interfaith conferences where the proclamation of the Gospel is considered impolite.

The language of conversion has increasingly given way to the language of dialogue. The urgency of evangelization has been replaced by the pursuit of building bridges.

That transformation did not happen overnight.

As Europe entered the modern era, confidence in Christian truth increasingly gave way to confidence in human reason. The Enlightenment challenged the authority of the Church. Secularism challenged the authority of Scripture. Christianity slowly moved from being viewed as the foundation of civilization to being viewed as one voice among many.

The second shift came in the twentieth century.

Following the Second Vatican Council, the Catholic Church adopted a dramatically different tone toward non-Christian religions. The emphasis increasingly shifted from conversion to dialogue, from confronting error to finding common ground, and from proclaiming the truth of the Gospel toward emphasizing shared beliefs.

Subsequent popes continued that trajectory in varying degrees. Historic meetings with Muslim leaders became symbols of cooperation. Joint declarations multiplied. Interfaith gatherings became common. The language of bringing the Gospel gradually faded from public view as the language of coexistence became central.

What had once been missionary territory increasingly became interfaith territory.

The Christians of 1225 crossed the sea because they believed the Gospel contained a truth that every nation needed to hear. They believed that Christ was not merely one spiritual path among many, but the way, the truth, and the life. They believed that love required proclamation, that compassion required conviction, and that silence was not an act of kindness if one genuinely believed salvation was found in Christ.

Today, that belief itself has become the problem. The result is a remarkable reversal.

In 1225, the question before the Church was how to bring the Gospel into Morocco.

Today, the question before the Church is how to accommodate Islam within the Vatican itself.

And although this story centers on the dramatic transformation of the Catholic Church, the change did not remain confined to it.

What began as a shift within one church gradually spread across much of Western Christianity.

The story of June 10, 1225, is not merely the story of a papal decree or a forgotten missionary journey. It is about what happens when a civilization loses confidence in the truth that once compelled it to cross oceans.

The friars who stood on that Mediterranean shore believed they possessed a message worth carrying to the ends of the earth. They believed that Christ was worth the journey, worth the hardship, and worth the risk.

Eight centuries later, the greatest distance is no longer the sea that separates Europe from North Africa. It is the distance between courage and comfort.

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