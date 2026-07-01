“rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.” —Colossians 2:7

History is more than dates and events. It is the record of those who came before us, men and women who carried the Gospel, defended the faith, endured persecution, built churches, translated Scripture, and left behind a legacy that continues to shape our world today.

In a culture that constantly chases what is new, Christians are called to remember what is true.

Welcome to The Crimson Thread: July Edition, a monthly Christian calendar dedicated to remembering the people, events, sacrifices, and milestones that helped shape the history of the Church. May these daily reflections encourage us to remain rooted in Christ, strengthened in faith, and grateful for those who faithfully carried the torch before us.

July 1, 1611 – The Power of the Word

The King James Bible was first published, becoming one of the most influential translations in Christian history. Commissioned by King James I of England, its translators sought to make Scripture accessible while remaining faithful to the original texts. For more than four centuries, the King James Bible has shaped sermons, worship, literature, and personal devotion across the English-speaking world.

“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” — Psalm 119:105 (KJV)

July 2, 1865 – Faith in Action

William Booth preached to crowds in the East End of London, launching what would eventually become the Salvation Army. At a time when poverty, addiction, homelessness, and despair plagued the city’s poorest neighborhoods, Booth and his fellow workers brought both practical help and the message of the Gospel to those many others had forgotten. What began as a small mission grew into a worldwide ministry serving millions through evangelism, disaster relief, shelters, rehabilitation programs, and humanitarian aid.

Let us remember that Christian faith is not meant to remain within church walls. Throughout history, believers have demonstrated the love of Christ by serving the poor, caring for the vulnerable, and bringing hope to those in need. The Salvation Army stands as a reminder that faith is most visible when it is put into action.

“In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.” — James 2:17

July 3 – My Lord and My God

Christians around the world commemorate Thomas the Apostle. Often remembered for his doubts, Thomas became one of the most powerful witnesses to the Resurrection after encountering the risen Christ. When Jesus appeared before him, Thomas responded with one of the clearest declarations of faith recorded in Scripture: “My Lord and my God.”

Christian tradition holds that Thomas carried the Gospel eastward, eventually reaching India around 52 A.D., where he established Christian communities that endured for centuries. His journey serves as a reminder that God can transform doubt into conviction and hesitation into bold faith. The same disciple who once demanded proof became a faithful messenger of Christ to the ends of the known world.

“Thomas said to him, ‘My Lord and my God!’” — John 20:28

July 4 – True Freedom

Every year, millions celebrate Independence Day as a reminder of the liberties secured through sacrifice, courage, and conviction. While political freedom is a blessing worthy of gratitude, Scripture points us to an even greater freedom, one that no government can grant and no earthly power can take away. Through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, believers are set free from the bondage of sin and reconciled to God.

True freedom is not merely the ability to do as we please. It is the freedom to live as God intended, walking in truth, grace, and obedience. As we celebrate the blessings of liberty today, let us also remember the greater liberty found only in Christ.

“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.” — Galatians 5:1

July 5 – Scripture for All

In the 9th century, two missionary brothers, Cyril and Methodius, set out to share the Gospel with the Slavic peoples of Eastern Europe. They quickly encountered a significant challenge: the people had no written language through which they could read Scripture or worship in their own tongue. Rather than requiring them to adopt another language, the brothers developed an alphabet and translated portions of the Bible and Christian liturgy into the local language.

Their work opened the door for countless people to hear and understand the Word of God for themselves. The legacy of Cyril and Methodius continues today in the many languages and alphabets influenced by their efforts.

The Gospel is not reserved for one nation, culture, or language. God’s Word is meant for all people.

“After this I looked, and there before me was a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb. They were wearing white robes and were holding palm branches in their hands.” — Revelation 7:9

July 6, 1415 – The Shield of Faith

Jan Hus was executed in Constance after refusing to renounce his convictions regarding the authority of Scripture and the need for reform within the Church. Influenced by the writings of John Wycliffe, Hus preached that Christ, not earthly institutions, was the true head of the Church. Despite promises of safe conduct, he was arrested, tried for heresy, and ultimately condemned to death.

More than a century before the Protestant Reformation, Hus stood firmly for biblical truth at great personal cost. His courage inspired generations of reformers who followed, including Martin Luther, who later acknowledged Hus’s influence.

“In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.” — Ephesians 6:16

July 7, 1456 – The Great Commission

Church bells rang across Europe as Christians responded to a call for prayer during the siege of Belgrade. As Ottoman forces advanced into Europe, believers were urged to unite in prayer for those standing on the front lines of a struggle that would shape the future of Christendom. The call spread across nations, reminding Christians that they belonged to something greater than any kingdom or border.

The siege eventually ended in a remarkable Christian victory, but the lasting lesson reaches beyond the battlefield. When believers unite in prayer, they testify to their shared faith and dependence upon God. Across centuries and continents, Christians have gathered in times of crisis, trusting that God hears the prayers of His people.

“For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” — Matthew 18:20

July 8, c. 689 – The Apostle of Franconia

Saint Kilian was martyred in what is now Germany after years of missionary work among the pagan tribes of Franconia. An Irish bishop and missionary, Kilian left his homeland to bring the Gospel to people who had never heard it. His preaching won converts, including members of the local ruling class, but his unwavering commitment to biblical truth eventually brought him into conflict with powerful figures.

Rather than compromise his message, Kilian remained faithful to Christ and was ultimately beheaded for his witness. His sacrifice helped lay the foundations for Christianity in the region and serves as a reminder that the spread of the Gospel has often required extraordinary courage.

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile.” — Romans 1:16

July 9, 1900 – A Testimony of Universal Faith

During the Boxer Rebellion, Christians across China faced intense persecution as anti-foreign and anti-Christian violence swept the country. Among those targeted were missionaries of the China Inland Mission and the Chinese believers who worshiped alongside them. On July 9, one of the deadliest periods of the crisis unfolded, claiming the lives of missionaries and converts who refused to abandon their faith in Christ.

The China Inland Mission was unique for its time, welcoming workers from a variety of Protestant backgrounds united by a common commitment to the Gospel. In life and in death, denominational labels mattered far less than their shared identity in Christ.

The Church is ultimately one body, joined together by faith in Jesus Christ.

“There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.” — Ephesians 4:4-6

July 10 – Faith That Inspires Others

During the third century, two Christian women, Anatolia and Victoria, faced persecution for refusing to renounce their faith in Jesus Christ. Despite threats, pressure, and the certainty of suffering, both remained steadfast in their devotion to the Lord. Their courage in the face of death became a powerful testimony to everyone who witnessed it.

Among those moved by their example was a Roman soldier named Audax. Witnessing their unwavering faith, he came to believe in Christ himself. The testimony of Anatolia and Victoria ultimately cost all three their lives, but their witness endured far beyond their deaths.

Even in moments of suffering, God can use a believer’s testimony to touch hearts, change lives, and draw others to Himself.

“Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” — Matthew 5:16

July 11, 1886 – A Spark in the Darkness

Missionary Horace Grant Underwood secretly baptized a local Korean scholar and seeker named Toh Sa No, marking what is widely recognized as the first recorded Protestant baptism in Korea. At the time, Christianity faced significant restrictions, and the spread of the Gospel required courage from both missionaries and local believers. What appeared to be a small and quiet moment would prove to have enormous consequences.

That single baptism became one of the earliest visible signs of a Protestant movement that would eventually transform Korea. Over the following decades, churches were planted, Scripture was translated and distributed, and countless Koreans came to faith in Jesus Christ.

Today, South Korea is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Christian communities in the world, a reminder that God often begins great works through seemingly small acts of faithfulness.

“Who dares despise the day of small things, since the seven eyes of the Lord that range throughout the earth will rejoice when they see the chosen capstone in the hand of Zerubbabel?” — Zechariah 4:10

July 12, 1739 – A Heart Set Ablaze

Though raised in a Christian home, David Brainerd spent years struggling with doubt, conviction, and the weight of his own sin before coming to a deeper understanding of God’s grace through Jesus Christ.

His awakening occurred while walking alone in the woods, where he experienced a radical shift in his heart. He transitioned from a legalistic, performance-based view of religion to a deep, experiential understanding of God's grace, realizing that his soul was radically transformed by beholding Christ.

Brainerd's ministry was marked by hardship, illness, loneliness, and sacrifice. Yet, commissioned as a missionary, Brainerd ministered to indigenous tribes in eastern New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. He went on to become one of the most famous missionaries to the Native American tribes.

Despite suffering from severe, painful tuberculosis that eventually took his life at age 29, his diaries about relying entirely on God’s grace sparked a massive global missions movement. His writings directly inspired giants of the faith like John Wesley, William Carey, Jim Elliot, and Henry Martyn, and countless others who carried the Gospel around the world.

“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.” — Ezekiel 36:26

July 13 – Songs in the Night

One of the early leaders of the Church, Silas, was a trusted companion of the Apostle Paul during some of the most challenging missionary journeys recorded in Scripture. Together, they carried the Gospel across the Roman world, facing opposition, imprisonment, and persecution for their faith.

His faith would be tested most visibly within the walls of a prison in Philippi. After being beaten and thrown into prison, Paul and Silas did not respond with despair or bitterness. Instead, they prayed and sang hymns to God while the other prisoners listened. Their faithfulness in suffering became a powerful testimony, and God responded with a miraculous earthquake that opened the prison doors and ultimately led to the conversion of the jailer and his household.

“About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was such a violent earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken. At once all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose.” — Acts 16:25-26

July 14, 1833 – A Call to Renewal

A sermon preached by John Keble at the University of Oxford helped launch what would become known as the Oxford Movement. Concerned that the Church was becoming increasingly influenced by political and secular pressures, Keble and other church leaders called Christians to rediscover the historic foundations of their faith and the spiritual mission of the Church.

What began as a series of sermons and publications grew into a movement that encouraged believers to reconnect with Scripture, church history, worship, and Christian tradition. Though its influence would be debated and interpreted in different ways, the Oxford Movement reminded a generation of Christians that renewal is not found in following the spirit of the age, but in returning to the enduring truths of the faith.

“This is what the Lord says: Stand at the crossroads and look; ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls. But you said, ‘We will not walk in it.’” — Jeremiah 6:16

July 15, 1149 – The Empty Tomb

The rebuilt Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was formally dedicated, nearly fifty years after the city came under Crusader control. For centuries, Christians had revered this site as the location of Christ’s crucifixion, burial, and resurrection. Pilgrims from across the Christian world journeyed to Jerusalem to worship at one of the faith’s most sacred places.

Yet the significance of the Holy Sepulchre has never rested in stone walls, domes, or monuments. Christians cherish the site because it points to the central event of the Gospel: Jesus Christ died for the sins of the world, was buried, and rose again on the third day. The Church stands not as a monument to death, but as a testimony to the Resurrection.

For nearly two thousand years, believers have looked to the empty tomb as the foundation of their hope. The Resurrection remains the defining truth upon which the Christian faith stands.

“He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.” — Matthew 28:6

July 16, 1974 – To the Ends of the Earth

Over 2,400 Christian leaders representing 150 nations gathered in Lausanne, Switzerland, for the opening of the International Congress on World Evangelization. Convened under the leadership of evangelist Billy Graham and theologian John Stott. Its sole, passionate purpose was to look past denominational walls and unify the global Church to take the Gospel to the entire world.

The resulting Lausanne Covenant would become one of the most influential statements on evangelism and missions in modern Christian history.

As believers, we are heirs to a mission that began nearly two thousand years ago. The Gospel that transformed lives in Jerusalem continues to reach villages, cities, and nations across the globe through the faithful work of those who answer Christ’s call.

“And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.” — Matthew 24:14

July 17, 1674 – Songs of the Saints

Isaac Watts was born in Southampton, England. Though often remembered as one of Christianity’s greatest hymn writers, Watts transformed congregational worship by encouraging believers to sing the truths of Scripture in language they could readily understand and apply to their daily lives.

Over the course of his life, he wrote hundreds of hymns, many of which remain beloved today. Among his most enduring works is Joy to the World, a hymn that has become one of the most widely sung Christian songs in history. Yet Watts’s influence extended far beyond a single hymn. Through his writing, generations of believers learned to worship God with both heart and mind, expressing biblical truth through song.

“Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.” — Colossians 3:16

July 18, 1804 – Healing Body and Soul

Dan Beach Bradley was born in New York and would become one of the most influential missionaries in Thailand's history. Trained as a physician, Bradley arrived in Siam in the nineteenth century with a dual calling: to care for physical needs and to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Bradley helped introduce modern medical practices to the region, performed some of the first surgical procedures in the country, established a printing press, and assisted in translating and distributing Christian literature and portions of Scripture. Through both word and deed, he demonstrated Christ’s compassion to the people he served.

“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” — 1 John 3:18

July 19, 1557 – The Word for the People

English Protestant exiles who had fled religious persecution during the reign of Queen Mary I found refuge in Geneva, Switzerland. While living in exile, scholars, including William Whittingham, devoted themselves to translating Scripture into English. The New Testament was completed in 1557, and the full Geneva Bible followed in 1560.

What began as the work of displaced believers would become one of the most influential English Bibles in history, shaping generations of believers and becoming the preferred Bible of many reformers, Puritans, and early settlers.

“The unfolding of your words gives light; it gives understanding to the simple.” — Psalm 119:130

July 20, 1944 – The Cost of Discipleship

A group of German officers and civilians attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler in what became known as the July 20 Plot. Among those involved were Christians who believed that obedience to God sometimes required resisting earthly authority when that authority had become an instrument of evil.

One of the most well-known was theologian and pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who had long opposed the Nazi regime. Arrested before the July 20 Plot took place, Bonhoeffer was later implicated through his connections to members of the resistance and moved to Gestapo prisons and concentration camps. He was executed by hanging at Flossenbürg concentration camp on April 9, 1945.

The plot failed. Hitler survived the explosion, and the conspirators were swiftly arrested. Many were executed after brutal interrogations and public trials.

“Then he said to them all: Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me.” — Luke 9:23

July 21, 1981 – The Word Delivered

The ministry Open Doors carried out one of the most remarkable Bible-smuggling operations in modern Christian history. Known as “Project Pearl,” the mission delivered more than one million Bibles and Christian books to believers in China in a single night. Working in secrecy and under the constant threat of discovery, volunteers unloaded tons of Scripture onto a remote beach where Chinese Christians were waiting to receive them.

For years, Christians living behind the Iron Curtain faced severe restrictions on their ability to obtain Bibles and Christian literature. In many places, copies of Scripture were scarce, and believers often shared a single Bible among entire congregations.

The success of Project Pearl was a powerful reminder that God’s Word cannot be contained by governments, borders, or persecution. Throughout history, believers have risked their freedom and sometimes their lives to ensure that others could read the Scriptures for themselves.

“The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever.” —Isaiah 40:8

July 22 – The First Witness

Mary Magdalene occupies a unique place in Christian history. Delivered by Christ from a troubled past, she became one of His most devoted followers, remaining faithful even as many others fled during the crucifixion.

On the morning of the Resurrection, Mary went to the tomb expecting to mourn the dead. Instead, she encountered the risen Christ and became the first person entrusted with the news that would change the world forever. Before the apostles proclaimed the Resurrection, Mary Magdalene carried the message to them: “I have seen the Lord.”

The first witness to the greatest event in Christian history was neither a king nor a priest, but a faithful disciple whose life had been transformed by the grace of Christ.

“Mary Magdalene went to the disciples with the news: ‘I have seen the Lord!’ And she told them that he had said these things to her.” —John 20:18

July 23, 1933 – One Lord, One Church

A brave remnant of pastors and theologians in Germany held their first strategic synod to form what would become known as the Confessing Church. They stood in opposition to efforts to subordinate the Gospel to the demands of the Nazi regime, which sought to exert increasing control over German churches.

These Christians affirmed a simple but profound truth: the Church belongs to Jesus Christ alone. No government, political movement, or earthly authority can claim the place that belongs to Him. Their stand would come at great cost for many believers, including pastors and theologians who faced surveillance, imprisonment, and persecution.

"Peter and the other apostles replied: 'We must obey God rather than human beings!'" —Acts 5:29

July 24, 1854 – Living the Book of Acts

A group of deeply devout, non-denominational German believers, led by Christian Metz, officially arrived in Iowa to establish the Amana Colonies. Fleeing religious persecution in Europe, they sought to build a community modeled on the Book of Acts, sharing their possessions, practicing radical generosity, and pursuing a simple, prayerful life apart from the materialism of the age.

For generations, the Amana settlers demonstrated that faith was not merely something to be professed, but something to be lived daily in fellowship with other believers. Their communities became a testament to the power of Christian unity, stewardship, and devotion to God.

“All the believers were together and had everything in common. They sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need.” — Acts 2:44-45

July 25 – The Call to Discipleship

James, the son of Zebedee and brother of John, was among the first disciples called by Jesus. Leaving behind his fishing nets, his livelihood, and the familiar comforts of home, he answered Christ’s call without hesitation. Alongside Peter and John, he would witness some of the most significant moments of Jesus’ earthly ministry.

His devotion to Christ eventually came at a great cost. According to Scripture, James became the first of the twelve apostles to be martyred for his faith when he was executed by King Herod Agrippa I. His life stands as a powerful reminder that following Jesus has always required commitment, sacrifice, and unwavering faith.

The story of James challenges every believer to consider what it truly means to be a disciple. Christ’s call is not merely to believe, but to follow Him wherever He leads.

"It was about this time that King Herod arrested some who belonged to the church, intending to persecute them. He had James, the brother of John, put to death with the sword." — Acts 12:1-2

July 26 – Christian Literacy

A devout Christian publisher named Robert Raikes formally publicized a revolutionary new initiative in England: the Sunday School movement.

During the Industrial Revolution, millions of poor, working-class children were forced to labor in factories six days a week, leaving them completely illiterate and spiritually neglected.

Driven by Christian compassion, Raikes opened free schools on their only day off, Sunday. He used the Bible as the core textbook to teach these forgotten children how to read, write, and encounter the love of Jesus.

"Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.'" — Matthew 19:14

July 27 – Faithful to the End

Jude, also known as Thaddaeus, was one of the twelve apostles chosen by Jesus Christ. Christian tradition remembers him as a faithful witness who carried the Gospel far beyond the borders of Judea, proclaiming Christ in regions where the message had never been heard before.

According to longstanding church tradition, Jude ultimately gave his life for the faith he preached. Like many of the apostles, he willingly endured hardship, opposition, and persecution rather than abandon his testimony about the risen Christ.

The story of Jude reminds us that not every servant of God is called to prominence, but every believer is called to faithfulness. Though history preserves only fragments of his story, his witness continues to point others toward Christ.

“Dear friends, although I was very eager to write to you about the salvation we share, I felt compelled to write and urge you to contend for the faith that was once for all entrusted to God’s holy people.” — Jude 1:3

July 28, 988 A.D. – A Nation Baptized

Prince Vladimir the Great ordered the mass baptism of the people of Kyivan Rus’, marking one of the most significant turning points in Christian history. After embracing Christianity himself, Vladimir called his people to the waters of the Dnieper River, where thousands gathered to be baptized in a public declaration of faith.

The event transformed the spiritual identity of the region and laid the foundation for centuries of Christian worship, education, and culture throughout Eastern Europe. What began with the conversion of a ruler became the beginning of a Christian heritage that would shape the lives of millions for generations to come.

“… Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” — Acts 2:38

July 29, 1775 – Faith on the Front Lines

The Continental Congress formally established what would become the United States Army Chaplain Corps. As the American colonies prepared for war, military leaders recognized that soldiers needed more than weapons and supplies. They also needed spiritual guidance, prayer, encouragement, and the ministry of God’s Word.

For over two and a half centuries, chaplains have served on the front lines of global conflicts, not to fight, but to provide prayer, give counsel, hold scripture studies, and bring the tangible peace of Jesus to soldiers facing injury and death.

True Christian ministry is mobile; it does not wait for people to walk through the doors of a church. Christ calls us to carry His presence, His comfort, and His truth directly into the stressful, chaotic, and messy spaces of our everyday world, where people are hurting the most.

"Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me." — Psalm 23:4

July 30, 1967 – God’s Word Is Not Chained

A diving accident changed the life of Joni Eareckson Tada forever. Left a quadriplegic at the age of 17, Joni struggled deeply with anger and depression before completely surrendering her life to Jesus Christ.

What could have become a story of despair became a testimony of God’s faithfulness. Through her suffering, Joni discovered a deeper dependence upon Christ and a calling she never could have imagined. She went on to found Joni and Friends, a global ministry that has delivered thousands of wheelchairs and the message of the Gospel to disabled people around the world.

God is not limited by our circumstances, weaknesses, or hardships. The trials we would never choose for ourselves are often the very places where God’s grace becomes most visible and His purposes are revealed.

“...for which I am suffering even to the point of being chained like a criminal. But God’s word is not chained.” — 2 Timothy 2:9

July 31, 1971 – Higher Than the Moon

An extraordinary event on the surface of the moon. During the Apollo 15 mission, astronaut James Irwin became the first person to drive a vehicle on the lunar surface. Yet instead of focusing on his own monumental human achievement, Irwin used his global platform to point others toward God.

Standing in the lunar dust and looking back at Earth, Irwin reflected on the majesty of creation and quoted the words of Scripture. The farther humanity traveled into space, the more convinced he became of the greatness of the Creator who made it all.

“I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” — Psalm 121:1-2

Throughout this month, we remember apostles and missionaries, martyrs and reformers, pastors and ordinary believers. Some changed nations. Others changed a single life. Some carried the Gospel across continents. Others remained faithful in suffering, obscurity, or persecution.

Yet a single thread connects them all: not their achievements, but their faithfulness to Jesus Christ.

May their stories encourage us to stand firm in our own generation, to cherish the truth entrusted to us, and to continue carrying the light of the Gospel wherever God has placed us.

Until next month, remain rooted in Christ, strengthened in the faith, and overflowing with thankfulness.

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