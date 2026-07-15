Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
5h

The Lord warned about harming the little ones and leading them astray.

It would have been better for them to have had a millstone tied around their neck and thrown into the sea !!!

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
10h

This broke my heart to read the wickedness of countries! I know it happens but we who have it so comfortable seem to be oblivious cause we haven’t experienced it. I will never understand how the world leaders can befriend and admire these leaders who have done these things to their people! I am beyond words! These atrocities are well documented as you showed, yet nothing is done.

My heart breaks for you Anni and those along side you who have had to experience those demonic entities! I thank the Lord for your strength, courage and unwavering voice that is bringing it to light! Thank you and may the Lord continue to honour your efforts! If not now, He will in eternity!❤️

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