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The international community has spent decades scrutinizing the treatment of adult women in Muslim-majority nations. From restrictions on movement and dress codes to limitations on testimony and inheritance, Western human rights organizations have cataloged an extensive inventory of gender-based discrimination.

This documentation is vital, necessary work that has rightfully brought global attention to systemic inequalities, and it must continue with full force.

Yet, as a former Muslim and a survivor of a forced child marriage in Iran, I know firsthand that this focus captures only half the tragedy. While the machinery of international outrage focuses relentlessly on the rights of adult women, a far more insidious legal engine continues to churn out horrific human rights violations almost completely under the radar.

The global community routinely condemns the consequences: juvenile executions, public amputations of teenage thieves, forced marriages of prepubescent girls, and state-sanctioned floggings of adolescents. Yet it consistently fails to interrogate the underlying legal framework that enables these atrocities.

At the heart of the issue lies a question few outside the Muslim world ever think to ask: who is legally recognized as a child?

In Western legal systems and under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the legal transition to adulthood is tied strictly to a chronological milestone: the age of 18. Before that threshold, you are a minor, shielded by a universal framework of juvenile justice protections. Your brain is recognized as still developing. Your capacity for judgment is understood as incomplete. The law treats you differently because you are different.

By contrast, in nations that implement Sharia, the answer is often far more complex. While many of these states establish statutory ages for criminal responsibility, such as nine lunar years for girls or fifteen lunar years for boys in Iran, those ages are themselves derived from the Islamic legal doctrine of Bulugh, the attainment of puberty. The law does not primarily ask how old a child is. It asks whether the child has reached the point at which Islamic jurisprudence recognizes full legal responsibility.

The moment a child crosses this biological threshold, their legal status undergoes an instant, irreversible transformation. Overnight, they cease to be children in the eyes of the state. They become Mukallaf: fully autonomous adults possessing complete, unmitigated criminal and civil liability.

To understand how this biological definition of adulthood operates as a mechanism of state violence against children, one must first grasp the cynical split built into these legal codes. These are not medieval systems frozen in amber. They are contemporary legal frameworks that have made deliberate choices about when to recognize childhood and when to erase it.

Many of these states manipulate chronological milestones for civil and financial matters. A 14-year-old girl in Iran cannot vote in national elections. She cannot open a bank account or sell property independently.

Even the Iranian Civil Code, which textually links maturity to Bulugh under Article 1210, includes a restrictive legal note requiring proof of “financial growth” (Roshd), a standard that in practice defaults to age 18 for managing property. Saudi Arabia’s civil framework similarly points to 18 as the baseline threshold for full contractual capacity, while Pakistan’s Contract Act of 1872 explicitly establishes that minors under 18 cannot enter into binding agreements.

In these specific spaces, these nations have looked at the demands of a modern economy, recognized that adolescents lack the life experience and judgment necessary to navigate complex financial obligations, and concluded that the law must protect them from their own immaturity.

Yet the moment that same 14-year-old girl is accused of a crime, this protective civil shield vanishes like morning mist. The recognition of her incomplete neurological development completely disappears. Classical penal codes, rooted directly in Sharia jurisprudence, take absolute precedence. And these codes bypass the modern chronological floor entirely to ask only one question: Has she reached Bulugh?

If she has begun menstruating, an event that typically occurs between ages 9 and 15, with significant individual variation, then in the eyes of the penal system, she is no longer a child. She is a woman. She bears the exact same criminal responsibility as a 40-year-old. She can be interrogated without juvenile protections. She can be tried in adult courts. She can be sentenced to adult punishments: flogging, amputation, execution.

Consider the absurdity of this legal framework in concrete terms. A state will decree that a young teenager is too cognitively immature to independently sign a cell phone contract, yet declare that same teenager fully mature enough to comprehend the gravity of a capital crime and face the gallows.

This is not a contradiction. This is not an oversight. This is the deliberate architecture of a legal system that has chosen to weaponize biological development against children.

Iran: The Absolute Floor of Biological Liability

Iran represents the most rigid and explicit statutory codification of biological adulthood in the world. While other nations leave the determination of Bulugh to judicial discretion or rely on classical jurisprudential texts, Iran has written it directly into its modern penal code with chilling precision.

Article 147 of the Islamic Penal Code of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adopted in its current form in 2013, establishes the Minimum Age of Criminal Responsibility (MACR) according to the Lunar Hijri calendar:

For girls: 9 Lunar Hijri years

For boys: 15 Lunar Hijri years

A lunar year is approximately 354 days, compared to the 365-day solar year used in most civil contexts. This means that 9 lunar years equal roughly 8 years and 9 months in solar terms. A girl who has lived through eight solar years and nine months, who in most of the world would be in third or fourth grade, has crossed the threshold into full criminal adulthood under Iranian law.

Let that sink in. An 8-year-old girl.

Once a girl passes this threshold, she is subject to the full range of criminal punishments available under Iranian law, including:

Hudud crimes: These are offenses considered violations of God’s rights, with punishments fixed by Sharia. They include theft (punishable by finger amputation), adultery (punishable by stoning), and consumption of alcohol (punishable by flogging).

Even offenses like apostasy, while kept out of the explicit text of the penal code to evade international scrutiny, are routinely punished with death by judges utilizing Article 167 of the Iranian Constitution, which commands them to rule based on classical Islamic fatwas when written laws are silent.

A 9-year-old girl who is accused of any of these offenses faces the same punishment as an adult woman.

Qisas crimes: These are offenses against individuals where the victim’s family has the right to retribution-in-kind. For murder, this means execution. A 9-year-old girl or a 15-year-old boy (who is just 14 years and 7 months old in solar terms) convicted of an offense can be sentenced to death. While the state frequently boasts to international bodies that it defers these executions until a minor reaches their 18th solar birthday, effectively warehousing children in adult-run prisons so they can spend their entire adolescence counting down the days until they are old enough to die, even this procedural “delay” is a lie.

Human rights groups have repeatedly documented cases where the state didn’t even bother to wait. Both young girls and 14- or 15-year-old boys have been secretly or publicly hanged well before their 18th birthday. In many instances, their small bodies bore the fresh scars of state floggings administered right before they walked to the gallows.

Amnesty International reports that Iran consistently executes more juvenile offenders than almost any other country in the world. Many of these individuals were convicted of crimes committed when they were 15, 16, or 17 years old.

Under the cold calculus of Sharia, the state views them not as a child who needs rehabilitation, but as fully developed, fully culpable adults who have outlived their right to the protections of childhood.

Ta’zir crimes: These are discretionary offenses where judges determine appropriate punishments. While theoretically more flexible, they can still include flogging, lengthy imprisonment, and other severe penalties.

The 2013 revision of the penal code did introduce Article 91, which theoretically provides a safeguard. It allows judges to waive death sentences or substitute alternative punishments if they determine that a juvenile defendant did not understand the nature of the crime or its consequences, or lacked “mental growth and maturity” at the time of the offense.

This sounds like progress. It is not.

Article 91 places the entire burden of proof on the defense. In a legal system where many juvenile defendants lack access to competent legal representation, where public defenders are chronically underfunded and overwhelmed, where families of accused children often cannot afford expert psychological evaluations, this “safeguard” functions as a nearly insurmountable barrier.

Moreover, the standard is impossibly vague. What constitutes “mental growth and maturity”? Iranian courts have provided no clear guidelines. Judges apply wildly inconsistent standards. Some have interpreted the provision generously; others have dismissed it as inapplicable to teenagers who “should have known better.”

The default position of the Iranian state remains: if you have reached Bulugh, you are an adult. The burden is on you to prove otherwise. And if you cannot, if you lack the resources, the legal representation, the expert witnesses to convince a judge that despite your menstruation, you remain a child, then you will face adult punishment.

The most haunting aspect of Iran’s system is its gendered asymmetry. A 10-year-old boy who commits a crime is treated as a juvenile. He is recognized as immature, as still developing, as deserving of rehabilitation rather than retribution. A 10-year-old girl who commits the same crime is treated as a fully mature woman. She faces adult interrogation, adult trial procedures, and adult sentencing.

This is a choice, a choice to define girls as adults at an age when they are still playing with dolls, still dependent on their parents for basic care, still years away from the neurological development that enables adult judgment.

Afghanistan: The Total Erasure of Childhood

If Iran represents the most rigid statutory codification of biological adulthood, Afghanistan under the Taliban represents its most aggressive and total regression. Over the last few years, the Taliban has systematically dismantled the country’s previous civil framework, which set the legal marriage age at 16 for girls, and replaced it with a legal architecture where the concept of childhood is entirely dictated by the endocrine system.

With the enforcement of the Taliban’s comprehensive penal and civil guidelines, chronological age has been wiped from the books. In its place stands Bulugh.

Under these revised regulations, the threshold for full legal adulthood is pinned entirely to the onset of physical puberty:

For girls: The onset of menstruation or physical maturity (which can manifest as early as 9 or 10 years old).

For boys: The onset of signs of puberty (typically around 12 to 15 years old).

This biological metric actively weaponizes the law to sanitize exploitation and strip minors of basic protections across two devastating fronts:

Consent in Child Marriage: Under the Taliban’s current family regulations, if a girl has reached puberty, her marriage is no longer legally classified as child abuse or statutory rape. It is viewed as a standard arrangement between consenting adults.

The law dictates that a pubertal girl’s silence during a marriage proposal is legally interpreted by courts as absolute, binding consent. But even this is a twisted procedural illusion. In reality, a girl’s vocal objection or refusal changes absolutely nothing.

By redefining adulthood to match biology and erasing the requirement of vocal consent, the state successfully legalizes the forced marriage of barely pubertal and early-adolescent girls to men decades their senior.

Full Penal and Criminal Liability: Under the Taliban’s current Criminal Procedure Code, the moment a child crosses the threshold of puberty, they lose all juvenile protections.

They are tried in adult courts and are fully eligible for Hudud punishments. A 10- or 11-year-old girl accused of a moral crime or theft faces the exact same penalties as a grown woman: public floggings, stoning, and state-sanctioned executions.

Furthermore, the code structurally immunizes guardians, legalizing severe forms of domestic and paternal corporal punishment against children who have not yet reached Bulugh, leaving them entirely defenseless.

The Taliban routinely dismisses international outcry over these laws, shielding their actions under the banner of strict religious sovereignty. They argue that applying Western chronological milestones like “age 18” is an imperialist corruption of divine law.

But for the children of Afghanistan, this is not an abstract theological debate. It is an immediate, existential threat to their survival. Under this biological framework, a 13-year-old boy who has hit puberty is stripped of all juvenile protections. He is no longer viewed as a developing minor who made a mistake; he is an adult male who can be legally lined up for public amputation or marched to the gallows. The state treats his changing body as a waiver of his human rights.

Yet within this overarching war on childhood lies a deeply calculated, gendered trap. Just like in Iran, the system inflicts a unique asymmetric cruelty on young girls. A 10-year-old boy who has not yet hit puberty is shielded by the law as an immature child. But a 10-year-old girl who has begun her menstrual cycle is viewed as a fully mature woman. Her childhood is instantly erased. She faces adult expectations, adult forced marriages, and adult executions at an age when she remains neurologically, emotionally, and physically a child.

Saudi Arabia: The Danger of Judicial Discretion

If Afghanistan represents the danger of explicit codification of Bulugh, Saudi Arabia represents the danger of a masked charade: a system that uses the illusion of a modernized, written penal code to mask the exact same structural violence against children.

In an effort to project a reformist image to Western critics, Saudi Arabia recently introduced a formalized draft Penal Code. But a close look at the text reveals that the kingdom has not aligned itself with international standards. Instead, the code explicitly establishes the Minimum Age of Criminal Responsibility at a chillingly low age of 7.

By setting the legal floor at age seven, the written code deliberately passes the torch to classical Hanbali jurisprudence. For the gravest categories of Sharia crimes, such as Qisas (retribution-in-kind for murder) and Hudud offenses, the determination of whether a child faces the absolute weight of adult criminal punishment is left entirely to a judge’s evaluation of Bulugh:

The growth of coarse pubic hair

The onset of menstruation for a girl

The occurrence of a nocturnal emission in a boy

If a judge determines that an adolescent had experienced any of these biological milestones at the time of the alleged offense, they are stripped of juvenile status and tried as a fully responsible adult, regardless of their chronological age.

This creates a terrifying reality across the Saudi penal landscape:

The Death Penalty Loophole: While Saudi authorities frequently assure global human rights organizations that their Juvenile Law protects minors from capital punishment, the new draft code continues to permit the execution of child defendants for specific offenses.

Human rights groups have repeatedly documented instances where teenagers, such as those arrested for participating in political protests during their childhood, were handed discretionary death sentences and executed. The state simply relies on judicial discretion to declare that because the teenager had achieved Bulugh during the act, they were legally an adult.

Notable cases documented by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch confirm these violations:

Jalal al-Labbad : He was arrested for participating in demonstrations and funeral processions when he was only 15 years old . The state executed him.

Abdullah al-Derazi : He joined anti-government political protests as a minor. He was brutally tortured into a confession and executed.

Murtaja Qureiris: He became famous globally as the youngest political prisoner in Saudi Arabia. He was arrested at 13 years old for leading a protest rally on a bicycle when he was just 10 years old. The state originally sought the death penalty for his political childhood “crimes.” Following a massive wave of international outrage, a Saudi court stepped back from the death penalty and sentenced him to 12 years in prison (later reduced to an 8-year sentence with time served). He completed that sentence and was officially freed.

When the state punishes these individuals, they mask the charges under broad, codified labels like “terrorism” or “destabilizing the security of the state”. But the underlying acts were street protests, chanting anti-government slogans, and marching in funerals.

Regressive Corporal Punishments: Because full criminal liability is unlocked at the onset of puberty, early-stage adolescents remain legally exposed to permanent physical maiming. Under the code, young teenagers convicted of theft or moral offenses are fully eligible to face adult corporal punishments, including public floggings and the amputation of hands.

A defense attorney cannot stop an adult trial by simply handing a judge a birth certificate proving a client is 13 years old. The court will look past the calendar date to interrogate the child’s endocrine system. If a judge decides those biological changes signify spiritual and legal maturity, the shield of childhood evaporates instantly. The state unleashes its full judicial violence upon them, viewing their biological development as a total waiver of their human rights.

Apologists point to the 2020 royal decree, which supposedly abolished the death penalty for minors, substituting it with a maximum 10-year sentence. But this is the apex of the charade. In reality, the law is carved out with deep, lethal exceptions.

By funneling children into specialized courts under 'terrorism' charges for simple political dissent, or by invoking classical Sharia overrides, the state continues to send children to the gallows. The executions of juvenile offenders like Jalal al-Labbad prove that when the spotlight fades, Saudi Arabia's legal system still measures a child's right to life by the onset of their puberty, not the date on their birth certificate.

The true horror of the Saudi framework is its calculated duplicity. Unlike the Taliban, who proudly reject international human rights frameworks as imperialist meddling, the Saudi state signs international treaties while using its internal legal code to bypass them.

Pakistan: The Clash of Hybrid Systems

Pakistan operates perhaps the most schizophrenic legal system in the Muslim world, a violent collision between British colonial law and Islamic ordinances that creates a dual-track framework where a child’s legal status can shift depending on the nature of the accusation.

The foundation of Pakistan’s criminal law is the Pakistan Penal Code of 1860, inherited from British colonial rule. Section 82 of this code establishes that nothing is an offense committed by a child under 7 years of age. Section 83 provides qualified protection for children between 7 and 12, stating that nothing is an offense if the child has not attained sufficient maturity to understand the nature and consequences of their conduct.

This creates a de facto Minimum Age of Criminal Responsibility of 7, with graduated protections up to age 12. While a 2016 amendment theoretically raised these blocks by establishing an absolute minimum age of criminal responsibility at 10, with graduated protections up to age 14, the underlying legal mechanics remain fundamentally unchanged.

Let’s be entirely clear: a 14-year-old is still a child.

Exposing a middle-school-aged child to full criminal liability at age 12 is already a profound failure of human rights. Yet in Pakistan, that is not even the worst part.

In 1979, under the military dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq, Pakistan enacted the Hudud Ordinances, a series of laws designed to bring the penal code into conformity with classical Islamic jurisprudence. These ordinances established specific punishments for offenses considered violations of Islamic law: theft (Sarqa), robbery (Hirabah), adultery and fornication (Zina), false accusation of adultery (Qazf), and consumption of alcohol (Shurb).

The Hudud Ordinances explicitly override the protections of the Pakistan Penal Code for these specific offenses. And they define criminal capacity not by chronological age but by Bulugh.

The result is a legal framework where a child’s status depends entirely on what they are accused of:

Scenario 1: A 12-year-old girl is accused of assault. She is tried under the Pakistan Penal Code. The court recognizes that she may lack sufficient maturity to understand the nature of her conduct. She receives juvenile protection.

Scenario 2: The same 12-year-old girl is accused of theft. If the prosecution charges her under the Hudud Ordinance for Sarqa, the court must determine whether she has reached Bulugh. If she has begun menstruating, she is legally an adult. She faces the possibility of amputation of her right hand.

Scenario 3: The same 12-year-old girl is raped. She reports the crime to the police. The rapist claims the sex was consensual. Under the Hudud Ordinance for Zina, extramarital sex is a crime. To prove rape, the girl must produce four male witnesses of good character who directly observed the act of penetration, a standard that is virtually impossible to meet. If she cannot meet this standard, her report of rape becomes a confession to Zina. If she has reached Bulugh, she is tried as an adult.

While crucial reforms in 2006 (the Protection of Women Act) successfully moved Zina cases into civil courts to protect victims from capital punishments such as stoning, the foundational framework remains stubbornly in place: for key offenses, biological maturity still trumps chronological age.

The Pakistani system reveals the profound cruelty of hybrid legal frameworks. By maintaining parallel systems, one based on chronological age, one based on biological maturity, the state creates a trap where children can be shuttled between juvenile and adult status depending on prosecutorial discretion. A child is protected when it serves the state’s interests and exposed when it does not.

Moreover, the system creates perverse incentives for prosecutors. If a prosecutor wants to ensure harsh punishment for a teenage defendant, they can charge the offense under the Hudud Ordinance rather than the Penal Code, triggering the biological maturity standard. The same conduct, charged under different legal frameworks, can result in radically different treatment.

I could easily turn this into a multi-volume book covering thirty more nations that implement Sharia, painstakingly dissecting how each country’s judiciary twists itself into legal knots to achieve the exact same result.

But I think at this point you see the pattern, even if the fabric color is different. Whether a regime proudly codifies biological adulthood down to the lunar day like Iran, explicitly wipes chronological protections from the books like the Taliban, runs a public-relations charade with written codes like Saudi Arabia, or traps children inside a schizophrenic hybrid system like Pakistan, the core engine remains identical.

The state uses the child’s own biological development as a total waiver of their human rights. They do this not as a new invention, but to stay true to the doctrine that runs these nations: Sharia.

And this is precisely where the international community loses the plot.

The solution to this crisis is neither complex nor ambiguous. It requires no new treaties or novel legal theories. It simply demands a universal, chronological floor for childhood: age 18, with no exceptions for biological development, judicial discretion, or offense category.

The barrier to implementation is not feasibility; it is political will. The international community must stop treating biological definitions of adulthood as untouchable religious customs and start treating them as legal policies that produce systematic state violence against children.

Documentation is not transformation, and counting the victims is not the same as dismantling the framework. Shift the strategy from reactive, case-by-case theater to proactive, systemic structural reform:

Name the Root Cause: International human rights reports must explicitly identify Bulugh as the systemic engine behind juvenile executions, child marriage, and corporal punishment. Direct legal language must replace vague terms: tying criminal responsibility to puberty is a direct violation of international standards. Revoke Council Seats: The UN must end the polite diplomatic theater. It is an absolute farce that nations like Iran, Saudi Arabia, or Pakistan, regimes that legally execute children and validate child marriage through Bulugh, are routinely handed influential seats on UN human rights and women’s rights committees. These positions must be revoked immediately. You cannot allow the wolves to sit on the committee safeguarding the sheep. Condition Bilateral Relations: Western governments must stop prioritizing diplomatic comfort over children’s lives. Trade agreements, foreign partnerships, and diplomatic recognition should be explicitly and strictly conditioned on these regimes implementing a hard chronological age-18 floor for juvenile justice. Amplify Inside Reformers: We must directly fund and resource the local lawyers, activists, and theologians within these nations who are actively working from within to decouple their domestic penal codes from biological milestones.

The global human rights apparatus must stop fighting individual sentences and start demanding systemic change. The definition of childhood is not an untouchable theological mystery; it is a statutory choice with life-and-death consequences.

Age 18. Universal. Non-negotiable. Anything less is a betrayal of every child trapped in these systems, and anything less makes the international community complicit.

The global apparatus knows exactly what must be done; the only question left is whether it has the moral courage to do it.

Get a copy of The Architecture of Jihad and equip yourself with the truth before the enemy overtakes you.