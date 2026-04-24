Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
4dEdited

Anni…I am beyond words at the accounts in history you are writing about! I have never heard any of them! I so appreciate you and your God given talents. You are so inspiring and these stories being me to tears. Oh how cruel humanity was and is to this day! The barbarianism of man is beyond anything close to human compassion. We should never stand by silently and let the horrific inhumanity be covered up. Thank you dear sister for your bravery, your heart for Truth and the work of Christ! God bless you! ♥️🙏🏻🙌🇨🇦One more thing….I hope you use this in one of your series you started in media, similar to the first episode of last week🙂

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Jeanne samson's avatar
Jeanne samson
4d

Excellent reporting on what really happened in history! Sad history repeats itself over and over again!

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