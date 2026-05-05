Let me explain something to you as a former Muslim who didn’t stop at leaving Islam, but spent her entire adult life studying it outside the brainwashing system.

Sharia is not compatible with our Constitution. Period.

If you want the full breakdown of why these two legal frameworks cannot coexist, I’ve already written that piece, The Constitution vs. Sharia: One Must Fall.

I’m not going to rehash that argument here because that debate is settled. Sharia’s incompatibility with American constitutional principles is not up for discussion.

This piece is about something else entirely.

This is about how the narrative has been hijacked, repackaged, and sold back to you in a form that ensures nothing ever gets done. This is about how both sides of the political aisle have conspired, whether through ignorance or cowardice, to keep you arguing about the wrong thing while the actual problem festers unchecked.

It’s time to bring that false narrative to an end and start the correct argument that most are desperately avoiding.

Here’s what you’ve been told to believe: the answer to the looming threat of “Sharia” in America is to “ban Sharia.” You’ve seen the rallies, the signs, the social media posts. “BAN SHARIA LAW!” they scream. Legislators in multiple states have introduced bills to “ban foreign law” or specifically prohibit Sharia from being considered in American courts.

And here’s what the other side tells you: this is all Islamophobic hysteria, that Muslims in America just want to practice their religion in peace, that Sharia is merely a personal spiritual framework, and that any attempt to address it is religious persecution that violates the First Amendment.

Both narratives are designed to keep you from seeing the real problem.

The people screaming “BAN SHARIA” are asking for something that’s constitutionally meaningless and practically unenforceable. You cannot ban a religious legal framework in a country with religious freedom protections. That’s not how the First Amendment works. But more importantly, and here’s where it gets interesting, you don’t need to.

The people crying “Islamophobia” every time someone points out that child marriage, forced marriage, polygamy, or honor-based violence are happening in immigrant communities are providing cover for practices that are already illegal under existing United States law.

Do you see what’s happening here? Both sides are arguing past the solution.

Here’s what nobody wants to say out loud: Every single practice within Sharia that violates human rights and conflicts with US law is already illegal.

Let me say that again for the people in the back: The laws already exist.

Child marriage? Already illegal in most states, and where it’s not, it’s restricted and requires judicial approval, which means forced child marriage can be prosecuted under existing statutes.

Polygamy? Already illegal. Has been since 1862. It’s a federal crime. You can’t have multiple legal marriages in the United States.

Honor killings? Already illegal. It’s called murder. We have laws against that. Homicide statutes don’t care about your religious justification.

Forced marriage? Already illegal. It’s called coercion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, depending on the circumstances. We have laws for that, too.

Female genital mutilation? Already illegal under federal law since 1996, and in most states.

Marital rape? Already illegal in all 50 states.

Domestic violence? Already illegal. Assault is assault, regardless of whether you call it “disciplining your wife” under Sharia.

So if all of these practices are already illegal, why are we still having this conversation?

Because the laws aren’t being enforced.

This is where it gets uncomfortable, because now we have to ask questions that implicate people in power.

Why aren’t prosecutors going after forced marriages in immigrant communities with the same vigor they pursue other forms of human trafficking?

Why do we have documented cases of underage girls being married off, sometimes with the complicity of religious leaders, and yet we see virtually no prosecutions?

Why are there communities in America where everyone knows polygamy is being practiced, where men have multiple “wives” (one legal, the rest “religious” marriages), and law enforcement does nothing?

I’ll tell you why: because the moment anyone tries to enforce these laws in communities where Sharia is being practiced, they get accused of Islamophobia, religious persecution, and racism. And rather than stand firm on the principle that American law applies to everyone regardless of religion, prosecutors, law enforcement, and politicians fold.

They fold because it’s easier than doing their job.

They fold because they don’t want to be called bigots.

They fold because they’ve been convinced that enforcing the law equally is somehow discriminatory.

And while they’re folding, girls are being married off at 13, 14, 15 years old. Women are being trapped in abusive marriages that they can’t escape. People are being coerced, controlled, and harmed under a parallel legal system that operates in the shadows of American communities.

So here’s what the argument should actually be:

We don’t need new legislation. We don’t need to “ban Sharia.” We need to enforce existing United States law without exception, without fear, and without regard for anyone’s religious sensibilities when those religious practices violate the law.

In the United States, you are free to believe anything. You are not free to violate the law in the name of that belief.

If a practice is illegal, it’s illegal. Full stop.

If you’re committing violence against your wife and calling it religious discipline, you’re committing a crime. Prosecute it.

If you’re operating a Sharia court that claims authority over U.S. citizens and attempts to override American law, you’re committing a crime. Prosecute it.

If you’re enforcing Sharia through intimidation, harassment, or violence, whether as a “morality police” or community enforcer, you’re committing assault, harassment, and stalking. Prosecute it.

The law doesn’t need to mention Sharia. The law doesn’t need to single out Islam. The law just needs to be applied equally to everyone, including Muslims.

And here’s the thing that makes this so infuriating: the people demanding “BAN SHARIA” legislation are actually making the problem worse. They’re letting politicians off the hook. They’re allowing lawmakers to pass symbolic, meaningless bills that do nothing to protect actual victims, while giving those lawmakers cover to say, “See? We did something about Sharia!”

No, you didn’t. You passed a redundant law that makes you feel good while girls are still being married off, mutilated, and abused.

Meanwhile, the people screaming “Islamophobia” every time someone points out these practices are providing cover for abusers. They’re prioritizing the reputation of a religion over the safety of human beings.

They’re more concerned with not offending Muslims than they are with protecting Muslim women and girls from practices that violate their human rights.

Both sides are failing the victims.

So here’s my question: Who has the political will to actually enforce existing law?

Which prosecutor is willing to go after forced marriage cases even when it means facing accusations of religious persecution?

Which law enforcement agency is willing to investigate illegal activities in a mosque even when advocacy groups call it a witch hunt?

Which politician is willing to stand up and say, “American law applies to everyone, and if your religious practices violate that law, you will face consequences”?

Because until someone does, all of this is just noise.

The “BAN SHARIA” crowd gets to feel righteous without actually helping anyone.

The “stop Islamophobia” crowd gets to feel morally superior without actually protecting victims.

And the people in power get to avoid doing the hard work of enforcement while pretending the problem is about legislation or religious freedom.

It’s not.

It’s about whether we have the courage to apply our laws equally.

It’s about whether we value human rights more than we fear being called names.

It’s about whether we’re willing to say that some practices are non-negotiable, regardless of who commits them or which religious text they cite as justification.

I know Sharia. I know what it does to women, to girls, to anyone who doesn’t fit its rigid hierarchy. And I know that 98% of Sharia is incompatible with human rights and US law, but that’s a story for another time.

For now, understand this: The debate you’re having is the wrong debate.

Stop asking for bans. Start demanding enforcement.

Stop letting politicians pass symbolic legislation. Start holding them accountable for applying existing law.

Stop letting people hide behind religious freedom when they’re committing crimes.

The laws exist. They always have.

The question is: who’s going to enforce them?

Get a copy of The Architecture of Jihad and equip yourself with the truth before the enemy overtakes you.

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