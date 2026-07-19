Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Chaplain Tee's avatar
Chaplain Tee
1h

Sounds delicious! I’m Albanian, and even though we are far from Iran, the ingredients make this sound so homey and familiar to me.

I will be making this, thank you. ☺️

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
1h

Sounds very delicious. I don’t think some of the ingredients are available around my area tho. I do have fresh dill in my garden I dry. Its way above store bought , at least what we get here..lol. I may try it and have to do substituting, but I am sure it will be nothing like the real thing!

Thanks for sharing Aynaz! 🥰

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