Since some of you have asked me to start sharing recipes, I figured I would begin with one of my favorites: an easy but seriously delicious twist on my grandmother’s pasta.

This is one of those meals I have made for more than thirty years without ever measuring anything properly because I cook with my eyes, my hands, a few shakes of the spice bottle, and a whole lot of love. But it is far too good not to share, so I finally did my best to turn “a palmful of dill” and “three shakes” into an actual recipe. 🤨🤌

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Estimated Cost: $15 total, or approximately $3.75 per serving

Ingredients

I included the brands I personally use, but you can substitute whichever brands you prefer.

1 medium white onion, thinly sliced into half-moons

1 tablespoon ghee (you can substitute butter or cooking oil)

1 pound ground beef

About ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste

About ¼ teaspoon black pepper

About ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

About ¼ teaspoon mustard powder

2 tablespoons Litehouse Freeze-Dried Dill

1 teaspoon sumac (you can leave it out, but it makes a difference)

3 teaspoons Sadaf Tomato Paste

1 teaspoon Sadaf Mild Pepper Paste

1 box (16 ounces) Barilla Rotini

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Another 2 tablespoons of Litehouse Freeze-Dried Dill

Crumbled feta cheese, for serving

Instructions

Heat the ghee in a large pan over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and cook just until softened. Do not let it brown or turn golden. Add the ground beef and cook until completely browned, breaking it apart as it cooks. Season the beef with the salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and mustard powder. Add the first palmful, or approximately 2 tablespoons, of freeze-dried dill and the sumac. Stir everything together and continue cooking over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and mild pepper paste. Mix well, reduce the heat to low, and let the sauce cook for another 10 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the rotini according to the package directions. Drain the pasta, then return it to the pot. Add the unsalted butter and the remaining freeze-dried dill to the hot pasta. Stir until the butter melts and the pasta is evenly coated. Add the beef mixture and stir everything together thoroughly. Cover the pot and place it over high heat just until steam begins to build inside. As soon as it starts steaming, reduce the heat to low and let it cook, covered, for approximately 45 minutes. Spoon it into a bowl, cover it with crumbled feta cheese, and bam. Dinner is served.

If you try it, let me know how it turns out and send me pictures! And if there is a specific dish you would like me to share next, tell me in the comments. I may not measure anything while cooking it, but we can figure that part out afterward. 😂