Why does the Quran revolve around Jews so much? I started asking myself this question seriously, and the numbers only reinforced it.

The name Muhammad appears in the Quran only 4 times. The word “Islam” appears only 10 times. Moses is mentioned 136 times. “Israel” and “Bani Israel,” meaning “Children of Israel,” appear 40–43 times across 16 surahs.

Do you see the basis of my question? The founder of Islam is barely named. The religion itself is barely named. But the Jewish people? They dominate the text. That’s obsessive.

And the pattern is unmistakable. It starts positive, shifts negative, descends into dehumanization, including literal references to Jews as pigs and apes, and culminates in enemy designation. And it doesn’t stop there. The same obsessive pattern repeats throughout the Hadith, the Sirah, and across foundational Islamic texts.

So I started connecting the dots. Here’s what I found.