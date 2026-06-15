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The sun rose over Constantinople, breaking through the morning mist that hung above the Bosphorus. Muezzins called Muslims to prayer from a hundred minarets, their voices layering across the city in waves.

Yet on this morning, the city’s normal routines were fractured by panic. While merchant ships swayed at anchor in the harbor, shopkeepers in the covered bazaars hesitated to unlock their doors. Word had spread that the Janissaries had overturned their soup cauldrons the night before their traditional, dreaded declaration of open rebellion.

For centuries, the Janissaries had served as the elite military force of the Sunni Muslim Ottoman Empire. These were the men who had helped conquer Constantinople in 1453 and had crushed armies from Hungary to Persia through sheer force of arms. They were brutal soldiers, disciplined and ruthless, and their reputation for savagery was well earned.

But over the generations, they had become tyrannical kingmakers, executing any sultan who even dared attempt to reform the state. They now ruled the heart of the empire by the sword, terrorizing the Muslim populace as ruthlessly as any kafir enemy.

Now, in the Et Meydanı square, thousands of the rebel Janissaries swarmed the compound.

Sultan Mahmud II was ready for them. He unfurled the Sacred Standard of the Prophet Muhammad, calling all true believers to defend the throne.