Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
6h

❤️ so few know all the facts ya shared, Anni -- I don't understand WHY but even when presented with 'em they STILL don't wanna know... Bless ya fer learnin' , knowin', fer sharin' & fer standin' strong with us ordinary joos, here & in O Israel--how lucky we are ta count'ya as a true friend!

Reply
Share
Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
3h

Well said Aynaz! Praying everyone can read this and pass it along! No better Truth shared! God bless♥️🙏🏻🇨🇦

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aynaz Anni Cyrus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture