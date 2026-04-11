Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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SoBeIt🍄's avatar
SoBeIt🍄
Apr 11

Really good article Aynaz, thank you for breaking this down. I knew about some of the wars but not all. I stand with Israel in completely dismantling the IRGC and its ignorant evil proxies. God bless Israel and protect them from their enemies. 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🙏🏻

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Dawn Dely's avatar
Dawn Dely
Apr 11

Another great article Anni! I would add that the hand of God has been with Israel in every war. Especially the earliest wars when they were a new country without an established military. Truely a miracle!!

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