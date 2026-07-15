Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1023🔥 Is America Sleepwalking Into Another Iran War? 🔥A recording from Aynaz Anni Cyrus's live videoAynaz Anni CyrusJul 15, 20261023ShareTranscriptIf you value independent investigative work that refuses to bend, take action, upgrade to a paid subscription, or make a one-time contribution.Get a copy of The Architecture of Jihad and equip yourself with the truth before the enemy overtakes you.Get more from Aynaz Anni Cyrus in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAynaz Anni Cyrus Podcast#Ex-Muslim, #Activist, #Freethinker. American-Iranian mission: #stopislamization#Ex-Muslim, #Activist, #Freethinker. American-Iranian mission: #stopislamizationSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAynaz Anni CyrusRecent Episodes🔥 Sunni vs. Shia: An Islam Q&A 🔥Jul 14 • Aynaz Anni CyrusHitler’s War | The Ten Boom FamilyJul 11 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 The Rape Jihad Cover-Up 🔥Jul 9 • Aynaz Anni CyrusHitler’s War | Nicholas WintonJun 27 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 Jihad Beyond Terrorism 🔥Jun 25 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 Inside Islam: Faith, Power & Control 🔥Jun 23 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 Children Under Sharia | A Ban Sharia Webinar 🔥Jun 23 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus