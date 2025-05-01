Iran’s Only Deal Is With Allah — Not Us
Every handshake with Tehran buys them time to build the bomb — and bury the West. This is not diplomacy. It’s suicide.
America has spent over a decade attempting to negotiate with the Islamic Republic of Iran. From Obama's JCPOA to Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign and now renewed talks under Trump's second term, the pattern remains: Iran makes promises it doesn't keep, while the U.S. oscillates between diplomacy and sanctions.
Washington still doesn't grasp the funda…