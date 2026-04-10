Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1711🔥 Inside The Architecture of Jihad 🔥A recording from Aynaz Anni Cyrus's live videoAynaz Anni CyrusApr 10, 20261711ShareTranscriptGet a copy of The Architecture of Jihad and equip yourself with the truth before the enemy overtakes you.If you value independent investigative work that refuses to bend, take action, upgrade to a paid subscription, or make a one-time contribution.Get more from Aynaz Anni Cyrus in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAynaz Anni Cyrus Podcast#Ex-Muslim, #Activist, #Freethinker. American-Iranianmission: #stopislamization#Ex-Muslim, #Activist, #Freethinker. American-Iranian mission: #stopislamizationSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAynaz Anni CyrusRecent Episodes🔥 Iran War: Unwinnable or a Controlled Loop? 🔥15 hrs ago • Aynaz Anni CyrusHitler’s War | Irena SendlerApr 25 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 An Open-Ended Ceasefire… or an Easefire? 🔥Apr 22 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 The Death of Education in America 🔥Apr 21 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🇺🇸 The Midterm Storm Is Coming And America Isn’t ReadyApr 21 • Aynaz Anni CyrusAudiobook in the Making: The Architecture of JihadApr 19 • Aynaz Anni CyrusHitler’s War | Chiune SugiharaApr 18 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 World Cup 2026: The Security Nightmare No One Is Talking About 🔥Apr 14 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus