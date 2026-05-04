May 4, 1776, Providence, Rhode Island

The room was small, with wooden floors and high windows letting in the late afternoon light. Around a long table sat the members of the Rhode Island General Assembly, merchants and farmers and lawyers, men who had spent the last year watching their world come apart. Outside, the war was already happening: Lexington, Concord, Bunker Hill, and blood had been spilled. But on paper, they were still subjects of the Crown.

The resolution sat on the table, parchment and ink carrying words that would make them traitors if Britain won, founders if they didn’t. The room was quiet in the way rooms get when everyone knows what’s about to happen and no one can take it back.

One by one, they signed.

No fanfare, no grand speeches recorded for history, just the scratch of quill on paper, the weight of each name committing them to a future they couldn’t guarantee. They were renouncing their allegiance to King George III, formally, officially, and on the record.

The first American colony to do it, with no precedent, no safety net, no other assembly to follow or blame if it all went wrong.

When the last signature dried, Rhode Island was no longer British.

Two months before the Declaration of Independence was signed, before the Continental Congress made it official, before the world knew what America would become, Rhode Island did something most people have forgotten, something that made everything else possible.

The Rhode Island General Assembly didn’t just complain about British tyranny; they ended it. They became the first American colony to legally break from the Crown, and in doing so, they transformed what the American Revolution even meant.

Up until that moment, the colonies existed in a gray zone where they were resisting British policies, fighting British soldiers, complaining about taxes and tyranny, but they were still, technically, loyal subjects of the King, still operating under the legal fiction that this was a dispute within the empire, not a war for independence.

Rhode Island shattered that fiction.

They didn’t resist; they separated. They didn’t protest power; they renounced it entirely. And that shift, from resistance to independence, from complaint to complete break, is what turned a colonial rebellion into the birth of a nation.

This wasn’t theoretical anymore. It was real. One colony had done it and survived, and the idea of independence moved from radical to realistic. The psychological barrier dropped, and other colonies could see it now: you could cut the cord and live, you could stop pretending loyalty to a king who had already declared war on you, you could make it official.

Rhode Island forced the question into the open, no more half-measures, no more legal games, just open rebellion with a clear purpose.

And they were the ones to do it because they’d always been the most rebellious. Rhode Island had resisted British trade controls more than anyone else; they’d clashed with royal authority earlier and more often, and their entire culture leaned toward independence before independence had a name. So when the moment came, when someone had to move first, it was Rhode Island.

They looked at a king who had betrayed every principle they believed in, and they said: We don’t owe you our loyalty anymore. And they said it first, when it mattered most, when the cost was treason, when the penalty was death.

That wasn’t small; that was choosing principle over survival, values over safety, the future over the present.

Because they understood something we’ve forgotten: allegiance is not owed to power, it’s owed to principle, and when power betrays principle, allegiance must be renounced.

That’s not just history; that’s the foundation of everything this country was built on. And we’ve abandoned it.

Most Americans can recite the Pledge of Allegiance from memory. We learned it as children. We say it at ceremonies, at schools, at public events. But somewhere along the way, we stopped thinking about what the words actually mean.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Read it again. We don’t pledge allegiance to a president. We don’t pledge allegiance to Congress. We don’t pledge allegiance to elected officials, political parties, or institutions.

We pledge allegiance to a Republic. To a system of government built on principles. To values that are supposed to be non-negotiable.

One Nation under God. Not under man. Not under ideology. Not under the whims of whoever holds power at the moment. Under God.

That means there is a moral authority higher than government. It means leaders are accountable to something beyond themselves. It means there are lines that cannot be crossed, no matter who is in charge.

Indivisible. Not fractured by identity politics. Not split into tribes that hate each other. Not divided by leaders who benefit from our division. One nation. Unified by shared values, not by force.

With liberty and justice for all. Not liberty for some. Not justice for the powerful. For all. That’s the promise. That’s the contract. That’s what we’re supposed to defend.

Those aren’t just nice words. They’re the terms of our allegiance. They’re the conditions under which we agree to be governed. And when those conditions are violated, when leaders betray those principles, when the Republic stops standing for what it was built on, our allegiance is no longer owed. Rhode Island understood that in 1776.

Look around. Leaders violate the Constitution, and we shrug. Officials betray their oaths, and we re-elect them. Institutions abandon the principles they were created to protect, and we stay silent.

We stopped asking the question Rhode Island asked in 1776: Does this power still deserve our allegiance?

Instead, we’ve replaced principle with partisanship. We defend leaders because they’re on “our side,” even when they go against everything we claim to believe. We excuse violations of the Constitution because the other party is worse. We tolerate betrayal because we’re afraid of what happens if we stand alone.

Where is God in our leadership? Where is the acknowledgment that there is a moral authority higher than government, that there are lines leaders cannot cross?

Where is “one nation”? We’re more divided than we’ve been since the Civil War. And our leaders benefit from that division. They stoke it, profit from it, and stay in power because of it.

Where is “liberty and justice for all”? We have a two-tiered justice system. We have laws that apply to some but not to others. We have liberty for those who comply and punishment for those who dissent.

And what do we do? Nothing.

We complain. We post on social media. We argue with strangers online. But we don’t renounce. We don’t withdraw our allegiance from leaders who have betrayed the principles we claim to hold. We’ve forgotten that allegiance is conditional. That it must be earned. That it can be revoked.

There’s a pattern here, and it’s older than America. Throughout history, people have assumed that comfort would compensate for cowardice. That silence would buy safety. That waiting would cost less than acting. It never does.

We’ve underestimated what it costs to stay silent. We’ve overestimated how long we can wait before the damage is irreversible. We’ve assumed that someone else will stand, that the system will correct itself, that we can keep our heads down and everything will be fine.

But the system doesn’t correct itself. It corrects when people force it to. When citizens remember that their allegiance is not automatic. When they look at the power that has betrayed them and say: No more.

Rhode Island didn’t wait for someone else to go first. They didn’t wait for the perfect moment. They didn’t wait until it was safe. They acted when it mattered. When it was hard. When it costs something. And because they did, we have a country.

We are the descendants of people who renounced a king. Not because it was easy. Not because it was popular. Not because they knew they would win. Because it was right.

Our ancestors built this nation on a single, radical idea: that allegiance is owed to principle, not to power. When leaders betray the values they were entrusted to protect, citizens have not just the right but the duty to withdraw their support. That’s not rebellion. That’s the foundation of the Republic. And we’ve forgotten it.

May 4, 1776, Rhode Island showed the world what allegiance to principle looks like. May 4, 2026, it’s your turn.

Renounce the leaders who betray the Constitution. Withdraw your support from officials who violate their oaths. Stand for the Republic, not for the people who are destroying it.

Remember who you are. And act like it.

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