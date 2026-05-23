Hitler’s War | Witold Pilecki

In the darkest places of Hitler’s war, some chose to look away. Others chose to fight back. This episode tells the story of Witold Pilecki, the Polish resistance fighter who willingly entered Auschwitz to expose the horrors unfolding inside. While the world struggled to believe the truth, Pilecki risked everything to make sure the truth escaped the camp before he never could.

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