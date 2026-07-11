Hitler’s War | The Ten Boom Family

In the darkest days of Hitler's war, some chose to look away. Others chose to act, quietly, without recognition, and at great personal risk.

This episode tells the story of the ten Boom family, an ordinary Christian family from Haarlem, Netherlands, whose faith compelled them to make an extraordinary choice. As the Nazi occupation tightened its grip, they opened their home to those with nowhere else to turn, knowing every act of compassion could cost them everything.

Their courage would be tested in ways they never imagined, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire the world to this day.

If this content matters to you, don’t stop here:

👉 Get your copy of The Architecture of Jihad liveuptofreedom.com/the-architecture-of-jihad/

👉 Subscribe on Substack for deeper analysis and exclusive content Substack.com/@LiveUpToFreedom

👉 Stay connected and explore more at

LiveUpToFreedom.com

Thank you for being here and for helping spread the truth.