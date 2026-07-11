Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Hitler’s War | The Ten Boom Family

Aynaz Anni Cyrus's avatar
Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Jul 11, 2026

In the darkest days of Hitler's war, some chose to look away. Others chose to act, quietly, without recognition, and at great personal risk.

This episode tells the story of the ten Boom family, an ordinary Christian family from Haarlem, Netherlands, whose faith compelled them to make an extraordinary choice. As the Nazi occupation tightened its grip, they opened their home to those with nowhere else to turn, knowing every act of compassion could cost them everything.

Their courage would be tested in ways they never imagined, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire the world to this day.

If this content matters to you, don’t stop here:

👉 Get your copy of The Architecture of Jihad liveuptofreedom.com/the-architecture-of-jihad/

👉 Subscribe on Substack for deeper analysis and exclusive content Substack.com/@LiveUpToFreedom

👉 Stay connected and explore more at

LiveUpToFreedom.com

Thank you for being here and for helping spread the truth.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aynaz Anni Cyrus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture