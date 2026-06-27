Hitler’s War | Nicholas Winton

In the darkest days of Hitler's war, some chose to look away. Others chose to act, quietly, without recognition, and at great personal risk.

This episode tells the story of Nicholas Winton, a young British stockbroker who abandoned a holiday to organize one of the most remarkable civilian rescue operations of the Second World War.

Working against time as German forces closed in on Czechoslovakia, Winton built a rescue network that secured trains, documents, foster homes, and safe passage for hundreds of Jewish children who otherwise faced almost certain death.

Correction: In the opening narration, I mistakenly said “Paraguay” instead of Prague while describing the events of 1938. This was a verbal slip. The correct reference is Prague, the capital of Czechoslovakia. I regret the error and appreciate your understanding.

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