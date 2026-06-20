Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Hitler’s War | Miep Gies

Aynaz Anni Cyrus's avatar
Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Jun 20, 2026

In the darkest days of Hitler’s war, some chose to look away. Others chose to act, quietly, without recognition, and at great personal risk.

This episode tells the story of Miep Gies, the woman who helped hide Otto Frank and his family, protecting them for over two years in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam.

While the world outside grew more dangerous with each passing day, Miep risked everything to preserve life, dignity, and hope, long after others had given up both.

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Thank you for being here and for helping spread the truth.

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