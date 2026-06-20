Hitler’s War | Miep Gies

In the darkest days of Hitler’s war, some chose to look away. Others chose to act, quietly, without recognition, and at great personal risk.

This episode tells the story of Miep Gies, the woman who helped hide Otto Frank and his family, protecting them for over two years in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam.

While the world outside grew more dangerous with each passing day, Miep risked everything to preserve life, dignity, and hope, long after others had given up both.

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