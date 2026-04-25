Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Hitler’s War | Irena Sendler

Aynaz Anni Cyrus's avatar
Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Apr 25, 2026

In the darkest moments of history, some chose courage. This episode tells the story of Irena Sendler and the decision that saved the lives of 2,500 children.

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