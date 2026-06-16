🔥 From Islam to Christ: The Sheikh's Daughter Sold at 13 🔥

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In this conversation, Mohammad Faridi sits down with Anni Cyrus to discuss her journey from growing up in the Islamic Republic of Iran to becoming a Christian in America.

Anni describes being raised in a deeply religious household, with a Sheikh father and a Quran-teacher mother, and explains what life was like under Sharia from childhood. The discussion explores the role of women in Islamic law, the ceremony that marks nine-year-old girls as adults in Iran, and the social and legal restrictions imposed on women under the regime.

Drawing from her personal experiences, Anni recounts repeated arrests by morality police, corporal punishment, and being forced into marriage as a teenager. She explains how these experiences led her to begin questioning Islam and to read the Quran for herself, a decision that ultimately accelerated her departure from the faith.

The conversation also examines apostasy laws, religious freedom, the treatment of religious minorities in Iran, and the growing movement of Iranians who are leaving Islam. Anni shares how her grandmother helped her escape Iran, her years as a refugee in Turkey, her period of atheism after arriving in the United States, and the events that eventually led her to embrace Christianity.

Throughout the interview, Faridi and Cyrus discuss the differences between the Islamic understanding of Jesus and the Christian Gospel, the rise of underground Christian communities in Iran, and to internet access has transformed religious conversations across the Muslim world.

The discussion concludes with reflections on faith, freedom, human dignity, and the importance of asking questions in the search for truth.

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