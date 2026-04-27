Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
20h

Very good article Aynaz, perhaps a good lesson from history? While reading, my thoughts were of these days. Brazen leaders and somewhat conquerers to be, ( in their minds), always underestimate the determination and skill of opponents. Especially when you are entering their territory. One should never be over confident during conflicts, whether physical or spiritual. If you lean on your own understanding, that will surely bring a defeat or a crushing blow at the least.

Never take on more than you can chew, (as the saying goes), in pride or arrogance!

As believers, our reliance, trust and hope should never be with ourselves. We underestimate greatly the power of the Almighty One, who is above all powers, even we cannot imagine! He will never give His glory to anyone or share His glory with anyone! We humans are slow learners it seems, history tells us that. If we pay attention, we can learn quite alot from that history, including our own history of our past. May God bless!

Maranatha!

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Dawn Dely's avatar
Dawn Dely
15h

Once again, another great history lesson! Some things that stood out to me as I read. 1) Magellan started out preaching the gospel, then took a wrong turn in to authoritarianism. How does that happen? 2) There are maps and atlasas named after him. 3) I can see that the US is doing the same thing in Iran. Keep up the great work!

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