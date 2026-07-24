Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Sandra Wilson's avatar
Sandra Wilson
6h

Dear Aynaz, May God pour out His grace on you, comforting you, encouraging you and filling your heart with a renewed sense of His presence and love. I grieve with you for your losses; but praise God for His mercies and gifts to you. I believe that you will return to your homeland, although perhaps not until the Millennium. Imagine getting to help rebuild your homeland during Christ’s reign, when there will be no pain, sorrow or death! Hallelujah! Maranatha. Come Lord Jesus! Amen.

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
6h

That was beautiful Aynaz. My heart hurts for you, your country, your family and the friends and acquaintances who shared your life with! It must be very difficult to say the least. You are living in freedom, something most persians want badly. You are blessed to experience it and I

know you desperately want your fellow Persians/ Iranians to experience as well. And that would open the door you long to walk through once again…to visit Iran!

One day sweet sister you will and Persia will be free once again! God will see to that! God bless!

Maranatha♥️🙏🏻🎺🇨🇦

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