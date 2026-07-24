Exile is hard enough on its own, but days like today make it even harder.

America gave me safety, freedom, and the opportunity to rebuild my life. I learned the language, embraced the culture, and came to appreciate the rule of law. I built a career. I made friends. I built a life. I am proud of everything I have accomplished here.

Because of that, people often assume that after twenty-seven years, I have gotten used to being away from my homeland. But that is only half the story.

The other half is watching the life I was forced to leave behind, in a matter of minutes, slowly disappear.

Today, I learned that Akbar Abdi is gone. To most people, he was one of Iran’s greatest actors. To me, he was another piece of my childhood.

Every time someone from my Iran story dies, it isn't just their death. It's another door closing to the Iran I once knew.

Before him, there was Aziz. Then Khosro Shakibaei. Aref Lorestani. Morteza Pashaei. Then my Aunt Eshi. Then my mother.

One by one, the people who shaped my story are gone. The hardest part of exile is that grief accumulates.

I can’t go home to mourn. I can’t hug my relatives after the funeral. I can’t stand beside the grave as everyone says goodbye. Sometimes I cannot even visit that grave years later. So every loss stays with me a little longer.

People sometimes criticize me for still caring. They question why I still grieve, or why the passing of an Iranian artist thousands of miles away still brings me to tears.

The answer is simple: I don’t stop having a homeland just because I was forced to leave it.

Maybe I never get used to exile because these are not simply people I have lost. They are pieces of the life I left behind. And every time another piece disappears, I am reminded that time kept moving there too.

Perhaps that is the cruelest part of exile. It isn't only about death. It is the lasts you never knew were your last. The last walk through your neighborhood. The last trip to Shomal. The last ride on the Tehran Metro. The last bicycle ride on Kish Island. The last hug. The last conversation. The last goodbye that never felt like the last.

I always told myself there would be time. Time to go back. Time to visit. Time to stand beside the graves of the people I loved. Then one day, one more chance is gone forever.

Exile is watching the doors behind me close one by one from thousands of miles away, knowing that one day the last one will close forever.

The only comfort I have found is that no one can take away my memories.

There will always be me laughing at an Akbar Abdi movie, listening to Morteza Pashaei, hearing Khosro Shakibaei's calming voice read Hasht Ketab, turning to Aziz for her wisdom and voice of reason, and sitting beside my mom and Aunt Eshi. I can still feel the wind from a bicycle ride as if it were yesterday, and I still carry the echoes of the Tehran Metro in my heart, even though I may never stand there again.

Those moments happened. They are part of who I am. No amount of time, distance, or exile can take them away.

If you are blessed to still be in your homeland, be a little gentler with those who no longer are. No matter how strong or how comfortable they may seem, there are days when life is divided between two doors and neither one lets them fully in.