Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
7h

Excellent article !!!

You have put the puzzle pieces together perfectly for all to see.

The only thing I can add to the discussion is,

Well done !!!

Reply
Share
SandraW's avatar
SandraW
7h

Dear Aynaz,

Bravo! An outstanding expose of the historical shift and decline of journalism and the ‘media ecosystem’, including its impact on civil discourse and self governance.

We the People must revitalize our Free Press to restore our constitutional republic. Articles like this lay the informational foundation to begin that process.

Keep up the good work!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aynaz Anni Cyrus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture