Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Mary Stuart's avatar
Mary Stuart
Apr 6

I always get so excited when you are on Brannon’s programs because the depth of your knowledge & understanding of issues is amazing. I am so grateful that the Lord lead me to your diligent work. I will be tuning in to your live program again this afternoon. Much love & respect, Mary Stuart, in Iowa

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Dawn Dely's avatar
Dawn Dely
Apr 6

What a great analogy! Excellant writing that makes people think! You are such a blessing from God! Now no more falling down your basement stairs!!!!!

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