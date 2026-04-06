My fellow Americans,

Casino and gambling are part of American culture, whether we like it or not. That is exactly why I am using this metaphor today, because it is familiar, it is understood, and it exposes something deeper about the way we think.

When it comes to a casino, a table, a deck of cards, and a game, “dealer’s choice” means one simple thing. The person in charge decides what happens. The structure of the game is not fixed. The rules are not anchored. The outcome is shaped by the dealer's authority at that moment.

It is not based on law. It is not based on rules. It is not based on truth. It is based on choice.

In that setting, it is fair. Adults walk into that environment fully aware of what they are participating in. They understand the risk. They understand that the structure is fluid. They understand that the outcome is not grounded in something stable. They still choose to sit down and play.

They continue to play even as losses begin to stack up. They continue to play when the consequences start reaching beyond the table and into their personal lives. And when that damage finally spreads into their finances, their families, and their relationships, society does not excuse it. We point directly at the individual. We call it what it is. We call it a choice, and we demand accountability.

That is a fair reaction, because the individual chose to participate in a system that was never stable to begin with.

Now take that exact same concept, one table, one dealer, one structure controlled by choice, and apply it to something far greater than a game.

Apply it to a nation.

The America of today is no longer operating on fixed principles. It is no longer anchored in a system where law stands above individuals. It is no longer grounded in a structure where truth and logic hold steady regardless of who is in power. It is operating on preference. It is operating on influence. It is operating on whoever happens to be in charge at any given moment.

We have moved from a country governed by law to one governed by choice, and that choice is not the people's. It is the dealer's choice.

This is where the misunderstanding begins, and it is where most Americans get it wrong. The focus is always placed on who the dealer is. Elections become the solution. Parties become the battlefield. Victories are declared when one side replaces the other, as if the identity of the person in charge will suddenly restore order to a system that no longer respects its own foundation.

But nothing changes at the structural level. The authority to redefine rules in real time remains untouched. The ability to apply the law selectively remains intact. The power to elevate or dismiss facts depending on convenience continues without interruption.

We are not correcting the system. We are rotating the dealer.

As long as the dealer has the authority to override law, facts, and logic, the outcome will always be the same. The rules will never be stable. They will shift depending on who benefits, who is protected, and who is targeted.

This is what “dealer’s choice culture” actually means in practice. It means the law is no longer fixed. It means facts are no longer stable. It means logic is no longer required as a standard for decision-making. Everything becomes flexible. Everything becomes situational. Everything depends on the person holding power.

One standard is applied in one situation and ignored in another. One action is condemned in one case and justified in the next. What is presented as truth today can be dismissed tomorrow without consequence. There is no consistency, and without consistency, there is no accountability.

This is not freedom. It is instability presented as progress.

When everything is negotiable, nothing remains real. When nothing remains real, nothing can be trusted. When nothing can be trusted, the foundation of a free society begins to collapse.

While this is happening, most adults are still focused on arguments, on headlines, on temporary wins and losses. They adjust, they justify, and they move forward as if this is simply the nature of a changing world.

But something far more serious is taking place underneath that surface.

The stakes have changed.

This is no longer about policy. It is no longer about political positioning. The chips on the table are now the next generation. Their education, their understanding of truth, their sense of right and wrong, and their ability to think clearly in a world that no longer offers them consistency.

Children are growing up inside a system where rules shift constantly, where authority contradicts itself, and where truth is treated as something that can be rewritten. This does not create resilience. It does not create strength. It creates confusion, dependency, and instability.

A child cannot develop a clear understanding of right and wrong when those definitions are constantly changing. A child cannot learn to respect the law when the law is applied selectively. A child cannot build logical thinking when logic itself is dismissed whenever it becomes inconvenient.

This is not accidental. It is a direct result of the environment we have allowed to form.

We are not only participating in a system of “dealer’s choice.” We are passing it down. We are normalizing it. We are teaching the next generation that nothing is fixed, that everything is flexible, and that truth is something determined by authority rather than discovered through reason and evidence.

That is the real gamble.

The Founders of this country understood something that we have chosen to ignore. Freedom is not sustained by unlimited choice. Freedom is sustained by structure, by limits, and by a system where no individual has the authority to override the foundation.

We the People was never a slogan. It was a responsibility. It was a declaration that power would be restrained by law, not driven by preference. It required citizens to remain engaged, to pay attention, and to hold those in power accountable to a standard that did not change.

That responsibility was not convenient, and over time, we chose convenience instead.

We chose to disengage. We chose to trust that someone else would maintain the system. We chose to accept shifting standards as normal rather than challenge them. In doing so, we stopped guarding the structure that made freedom possible.

When that structure is no longer protected, it does not remain empty. It is replaced.

It is replaced by control through choice.

Now we are living in the result of that decision. A nation where rules are no longer consistent, where truth is no longer stable, and where power is exercised without a fixed boundary. A culture where the solution is always presented as replacing the person in charge rather than restoring the system that limits their power.

Changing the dealer will not fix a system built on “dealer’s choice.” The problem is not the individual. The problem is the acceptance of a structure where the individual is allowed to define the rules at all.

A free country cannot survive under those conditions. Not over time, not with consistency, and not without consequences.

Once law becomes optional, freedom becomes temporary. Once truth becomes flexible, reality becomes unstable. Once everything is subject to “dealer’s choice,” nothing remains protected.

And if nothing remains protected, then freedom is nothing but a word.

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