Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript64🔥 Children Under Sharia | A Ban Sharia Webinar 🔥A recording from Aynaz Anni Cyrus's live videoAynaz Anni CyrusJun 23, 202664ShareTranscriptGet a copy of The Architecture of Jihad and equip yourself with the truth before the enemy overtakes you.If you value independent investigative work that refuses to bend, take action, upgrade to a paid subscription, or make a one-time contribution.Get more from Aynaz Anni Cyrus in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAynaz Anni Cyrus Podcast#Ex-Muslim, #Activist, #Freethinker. American-Iranian mission: #stopislamization#Ex-Muslim, #Activist, #Freethinker. American-Iranian mission: #stopislamizationSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAynaz Anni CyrusRecent EpisodesHitler’s War | Miep GiesJun 20 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 Islam Is Not Unstoppable 🔥Jun 17 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 From Islam to Christ: The Sheikh's Daughter Sold at 13 🔥Jun 16 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 The Price of Peace: Iran, Islam, and the Art of the Deal 🔥Jun 15 • Aynaz Anni CyrusLeftist Terrorism and Islamic InfiltrationJun 11 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 Sharia And The Treatment Of Women: A Conversation America Needs 🔥Jun 10 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus🔥 The Iran Deal Trap: Why the Regime Survived 🔥Jun 9 • Aynaz Anni Cyrus