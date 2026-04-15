Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Tamie Knudson's avatar
Tamie Knudson
Apr 19

What a great story! A hidden gem in the midst of evil!

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Vickie D's avatar
Vickie D
Apr 16

Courageous man! Thank you for speaking to our souls and spirits with truth and many sacrifices hero’s took for freedom.

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